Nottingham reaches 760 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people - highest in UK

9 October 2020, 20:00

Nottingham remains well ahead of the area with the second-highest rate in England, Knowsley
Picture: PA

Nottingham has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the UK with a weekly rate of 760 cases per 100,000 people - the highest in the UK.

A total of 2,532 new cases were recorded in Nottingham in the seven days to October 6 - the equivalent of 760.6 cases per 100,000 people.

It is an enormous leap from 527 new cases in the previous seven days (the week to September 29), or 158.3 per 100,000 people.

Nottingham remains well ahead of the area with the second-highest rate in England, Knowsley, which is now on 657.6 cases per 100,000.

All figures are based on Public Health England data published on Friday afternoon.

Reacting to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Nottingham, Nadia Whittome, the MP for Nottingham East, said: "I am very concerned about the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Nottingham.

"The government's inconsistent messaging, the decision to reopen universities before it was safe and the fiasco of the privatised test and trace system have all contributed to this fresh outbreak. I am speaking to the city council about how we can work together to best protect Nottingham residents.

"I have also reached out to the Secretary of State and Public Health England, asking to discuss new local lockdown measures. I believe that enhanced restrictions need to be announced imminently, along with a serious plan to protect jobs in the city."

Ms Whittome added: "I am deeply disappointed that MPs and councillors are finding out about a possible fresh lockdown from newspapers and not from the government.

"I am also concerned that new regulations are likely to only be implemented next week, allowing for more people to become infected over the weekend. This is a completely irresponsible approach to introducing new measures."

The figures come after Nottingham City Council told people not to socialise in other houses, while not being under any specific government local restrictions.

The local authority hopes that if people act now to stop the spread of the virus, it will reduce the chances of measures being enforced upon them by the government.

Council leaders in the North East of England have agreed they will oppose any further coronavirus restrictions in the region, including a proposal to close bars and restaurants.

Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon confirmed that northern council bosses were due to have a meeting with a senior Whitehall official on Friday afternoon, but it had been delayed.

Mr Gannon said before the meeting, the council leaders of Northumberland, Newcastle, South and North Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham had "agreed a line".

He said: "We do not want further restrictions.

"Despite three sets of regulations in 10 days and the ensuing mixed massaging, there is evidence that, excluding higher education students (which is a national problem), new cases are beginning to plateau.

"We need more time, clearer messaging and greater support from Government."

Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon added: "Our message to Government is give us more time. Further changes could further undermine public confidence which needs to be built not undermined."

Asked if that meant they opposed plans to shutter pubs and restaurants in the North, Mr Gannon said: "Further restrictions will have an enormous impact on our economy and the 50-60,000 workers employed in hospitality.

"We believe the current measures can work without further damage by closing hospitality.

"If Government ignore us we will call for a substantial financial package to sustain the businesses and workers."

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis has joined with the four council leaders in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley to urge the Prime Minister to throw South Yorkshire "a local lockdown lifeline" ahead of expected additional restrictions.

The letter to Boris Johnson on Friday afternoon urged him to implement a five-point plan to support the region "without which there will be potentially dire consequences for lives, jobs and businesses".

It said: "Without additional support we face a huge economic downturn which will impact the people and businesses of South Yorkshire for decades to come. "

The leaders said the five-point plan was:

- Provide an immediate injection of funding for services.

- A targeted support package for businesses in the hospitality, leisure and recreation sectors.

- Support for jobs, through "local furlough" for workers in businesses who are unable to work or see their hours cut as a result of the restrictions.

- Provide additional testing capacity and put directors of public health in the driving seat with Test and Trace.

- Increase the eligibility criteria for the Test and Trace support payment for people who are unable to work because they are self-isolating.

