Raging Novak Djokovic loses it over loudmouth 'drunk fan' dressed as Where's Wally ' in Australian open

Novak Djokovic was playing in the second round at the Australian Open. Picture: EuroSport

By Kieran Kelly

Tennis' world number one Novak Djokovic lost his cool at the Australian Open this afternoon, claiming that a 'drunk fan' dressed as Where's Wally? was 'teasing' him.

Djokovic went over to the umpire mid-game to complain about a "drunk guy out of his mind", pleading with him to remove the spectator from the crowd.

He asked the umpire: "What are you going to do about it? Please answer.

"The guy is drunk out of his mind. From the first point, he has been provoking me - he's not here to watch tennis. He just wants to get in my head."

He demanded: "So, I'm asking you - what are you going to do about it? You heard him at least 10 times, I heard him 50 times. What are you going to do?"

"The guy's 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝... he's not here to watch tennis!"



A furious Novak Djokovic pleads with the umpire to remove a loud spectator from the audience 😤#AusOpen | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/IiASc4pyEj — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 19, 2023

The camera then panned to four men dressed as Where's Wally? as jeers and boos were heard throughout the crowd, before the tennis star demanded again that the man be removed.

Djokovic went on to win his game against Enzo Couacaud, meaning he has now entered the competition's third round.

It's not the first time the tennis champion has lost his temper mid-game.

In 2021, Djokovic smashed his racquet in frustration in the second set of a game when he missed an opportunity to get a service break.

In 2020, he was disqualified from the US Open after unintentionally hitting a line judge with a ball in another act of anger.