'Novak is like Spartacus': Anti-vaxx tennis star's dad slams Aussies in Covid jab row

Djokovic's father compared the tennis ace to Spartacus. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Novak Djokovic's father has compared the embattled tennis star to slave revolt leader Spartacus as he bids to overturn an Australian visa dispute.

The men's world number one had been denied entry to the country but has now been moved to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne.

That came after a huge backlash over the decision to grant Djokovic an exemption from the requirement to be vaccinated against Covid in order to play in the upcoming Australian Open, one of the main tennis competitions in the calendar.

His father, Srdjan, continued his use of colourful language to describe his son's plight and told reporters: "Tonight they can throw him in a dungeon, tomorrow they can put him in chains.

"The truth is he is like water and water paves its own path. Novak is the Spartacus of the new world which won't tolerate injustice, colonialism and hypocrisy."

Read more: Novak Djokovic to be held in Australia detention hotel for days in vaccine row

Spartacus was a gladiator who led a slave uprising against ancient Rome, which enjoyed major success as it campaigned throughout Italy, and is held up today as a prime example of a freedom fighter.

Djokovic, meanwhile, holds the joint record for the most men's grand slam titles - 20, alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The decision to grant the Serb exemption from vaccine requirements provoked a backlash in a country that has imposed tight Covid restrictions since the pandemic began.

Djokovic has not publicly disclosed his vaccination status and has been considered an opponent of the jabs.

On Wednesday, it was announced that a visa error, apparently caused by a member of his support team, had prevented him from gaining entry.

His father had said he was being held in a room guarded by police after getting stuck at Melbourne airport, but the star will wait for his hearing in a hotel.

Djokovic's mother, Dijana, has said "they want to clip his wing". Relatives say the visa issue arose because of a "political agenda".

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison has insisted Djokovic would not receive special treatment.