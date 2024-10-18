Novichok victim found 'blue and gurgling' by paramedics after spraying nerve agent on herself - thinking it was perfume

18 October 2024, 08:45 | Updated: 18 October 2024, 09:23

Dawn
Dawn. Picture: Family handout

By Flaminia Luck

A paramedic has described finding Dawn Sturgess lying on the floor, blue and not breathing, after she was poisoned with Novichok, the inquiry into the circumstances of her death heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 44-year-old died after she was exposed to the chemical weapon, which was left in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.

It followed the attempted murders of former spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and then-police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year.

All three survived, as did Ms Sturgess's boyfriend Mr Rowley, who had unwittingly given her the bottle containing the killer nerve agent.

What were the Salisbury Poisonings? Inquiry opens into Novichok death

The Salisbury Novichok poisonings: A timeline of events as third Russian is charged

New image released of Dawn Sturgess
New image released of Dawn Sturgess. Picture: Family handout
Images of perfume bottle used to store and transport Novichok
Images of perfume bottle used to store and transport Novichok. Picture: Inquiry

Paramedic Mark Marriott said: "I collected my equipment, as I arrived at the door, the door was open, I shouted hello.

"I heard a male voice say 'up here'. I walked up the stairs, I turned to the right, I didn't smell anything in the air."

He said he saw a female patient lying on her back on the floor of the bathroom and said to the male in the house "what happened?", and he replied "she collapsed".

Mr Marriott said he noticed Ms Sturgess's skin was "very blue", adding "that would indicate a lack of, or no, blood flow", and that she was not breathing.

Read more: Baby dies after migrant boat gets into difficulty during Channel crossing

Read more: More than 100 Muslim Labour councillors demand Keir Starmer immediately halts arms sales to Israel

He said he would have bent down or knelt down to feel for a pulse and his initial assessment was that she was in cardiopulmonary arrest, so started basic life support.

Mr Marriott said Mr Rowley told him Ms Sturgess was complaining of a headache and was going to have a bath when he heard a noise, "like she was gurgling", so went in and found her collapsed in the bathroom.

Mr Marriott told the inquiry: "So, while doing the compressions, I said to the male partner, 'are you the partner?' and he replied, 'yes'.

"I said 'what happened?', he replied, 'she was complaining of a headache and she was going to have a bath, I heard a noise that sounded like she was gurgling, I went in and found her collapsed in the bathroom, she was foaming at the mouth'.

British firefighters carry equipment towards a property being searched
One paramedic said he thought it was a cerebral incident, possibly a stroke . Picture: Alamy

"I asked the male partner 'when did she collapse?' and he replied '10 to 15 minutes ago'. He was quite flustered and he seemed a bit jittery, quite muddled in himself."

The paramedic said at this point he thought it was a cerebral incident, possibly a stroke.

He turned on a portable defibrillator and attached it to Ms Sturgess, which gave him "a verbal indication of no shock indicated", so he carried on with compressions, which is when his colleagues from the ambulance service arrived.

The paramedics continued life support on Ms Sturgess and at one point the defibrillator indicated she was "shockable", and it was delivered, then he could see a pulse.

Emergency response vehicles are parked outside a residential address in Amesbury where police reported a man and woman were found unconscious
Emergency response vehicles are parked outside a residential address in Amesbury where police reported a man and woman were found unconscious. Picture: Getty

The critical care paramedics later arrived, the inquiry heard.

Advanced technician Keith Coomber told the inquiry he administered naloxone to Ms Sturgess - in case she was suffering from an opiate overdose, but said he did not notice if it had any effect on her as he was busy.

He added that if the patient had not had an opiate overdose "it's not going to do anything bad but it'll help reverse ... if it was".

The inquiry continues.

Salisbury poisonings: Third man faces charges for Novichok attack

The Novichok poisoning caused the UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats, calling the incident an "unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the UK".

The UK, US, Germany and France issued a joint statement blaming Russia for the attack.

Then, Russia expelled 23 UK diplomats.

The US then expelled 60 Russian diplomats.Russian President Vladimir Putin said there is "nothing criminal" about Petrov and Boshirov - the two accused of perpetrating the attack.

'Justice is unlikely'

Former Prime Minister Theresa May previously said "justice is unlikely" for the victims of the attacks.

Baroness May also told the BBC's Crime Next Door: Salisbury Poisonings podcast, that the Russians accused of executing the attack acted with "utter recklessness". "You felt they just didn't care about anything," she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hamas leader's final moments

Footage shows final moments of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as he throws stick at drone before being killed

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch

Storm Babet was devastating when it hit last year

Fears of Storm Babet repeat as six million British homes branded flood risk

A group of people thought to be migrants crossing The Channel in a small boat headed in the direction of England.

Baby dies and 65 rescued after migrant boat gets into difficulty during Channel crossing

Exclusive
Over 100 Muslim Labour councillors demand Keir Starmer immediately halts arms sales to Israel.

More than 100 Muslim Labour councillors demand Keir Starmer immediately halts arms sales to Israel

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey at the River Don

'It's filthy': Feargal Sharkey and LBC find South Yorkshire's iconic River Don fails series of environmental tests

The accident took place on Meacher Road

Woman dies after school bus collides with car in horror crash in Cornwall - as young boy left fighting for his life

Ms Reeves is not expected to renew the fuel duty freeze.

Chancellor 'set to raise fuel duty by 7p a litre' after 14-year freeze in bid to fill black hole in public finances

Keir Starmer

Starmer to meet Biden, Macron and Scholz in Germany as leaders discuss Gaza and Ukraine

Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have all given individual tributes to Liam Payne

Harry Styles pays tribute to Liam Payne, as Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik also share heartfelt memories

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates say they're 'completely devastated' by death of their 'brother'

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates left 'completely devastated' by death of their 'brother'

Yahya Sinwar was killed on Thursday, with Western leaders responding

Starmer says 'UK won't mourn death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar' as Biden calls for end to Gaza war

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar may have been killed in Gaza, Israeli forces say

'Good day for the world’: Biden says killing of October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar is ‘opportunity’ for peace in Gaza

Sara Sharif was found dead in August last year.

Sara Sharif, 10, was strangled before death and showed signs of starvation, court hears

Bailiff loses discrimination claim after boss bans her bringing emotional support dog to work

Bailiff loses discrimination claim after boss bans her bringing emotional support dog to work

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex.

Shoreham air disaster pilot has flying bid rejected after crash kills 11

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kemi Badenoch would offer JK Rowling a peerage

JK Rowling should be given a peerage, says Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch

London, UK. 4 November 2023. A spectacular fireworks display in Wimbledon, south west London on Bonfire Night. Credit amer ghazzal/Alamy Live News

Push to ban fireworks louder than a lawnmower because they cause sleepless nights and scare pets
Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night

Liam Payne 'may have been unconscious' when he fell from balcony, police say, as fresh details emerge
Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named locally as 'lovely lad' Archie York
The TikTok star has been told to stop filming paid content on London trains, reports claim

TikTok's 'Tube Girl' warned by TFL over sponsored videos

North Korea sends 3,000 troops to aid Russia as Kim Jong Un ‘fully enters’ Ukraine war

North Korea sends 3,000 troops to aid Russia as Kim Jong Un ‘fully enters’ Ukraine war

Champagne and a sausage roll - Greggs to open luxury bar in department store in Newcastle

Champagne and a sausage roll: Greggs to open luxury bar in department store in Newcastle

An area of low pressure is set to bring stormy weather to the UK

Exact date stormy weather with 80mph winds to batter UK as low pressure to 'explosively' deepen as it crosses Atlantic
National Gallery will ban liquids from this week after protestors cause 'physical damage' to historic artworks

National Gallery to ban liquids after protestors cause 'physical damage' to historic artworks
Lucy Connolly has been jailed for 31 months

Wife of Conservative councillor jailed for 31 months for inciting racial hatred in foul-mouthed social media posts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK
Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News