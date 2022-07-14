Nude cyclists yelled at and deliberately knocked down as they raise cash for charity

A "lunatic" driver yelled at a pair of naked cyclists. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

Shocking footage has shown "lunatic" drivers yell at nude cyclists and knock them down as they tried to raise money for charity in Scotland.

Colin Unsworth, 52, and Sadie Tann, 31, were driving around the countryside on the outskirts of Perth to raising money for charity on July 4 when they were confronted.

Mr Unsworth said in the Facebook live video: "I don't want to upset people – that's not what I want to do – I want people to see the freedom element rather than 'Oh, you're just being pig-headed and upsetting people'."

As the pair cycled along on a tandem, a car slowed down, with the passenger shouting out the window: "You’re a f*****g prostitute."

They were knocked to the ground and claim the car later turned back around toward them but neither were hurt during the incident.

According to The Sun, Mr Unsworth said: "Most people laugh or give us a thumbs up, or they'll ask us what we're doing and we just say it's for charity and they wish us luck.

"In Perth, we got attacked by a lunatic driving their car into us.

"We always knew there would be some people who would ring the police or whatever, but I wasn't expecting that level of aggression from a member of the public.

"It shook us up a lot, but physically we are uninjured but it really made us cautious about where we get naked again and which naked stretches we do."

Mr Unsworth and Ms Tann are cycling 50 miles a day to raise money for mental health charity Mind and Rewilding Britain, which focuses on environmental issues.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police enquiries are ongoing after a 52-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were riding a tandem bike were deliberately driven at and struck by a car on the A912 near to Bridge of Earn around 2 pm on Monday, 4 July.

"They did not require hospital treatment. Enquiries are ongoing."