Number of rapid Covid tests being carried out falls to five-week low

27 May 2021, 21:19

Rapid tests, or lateral flow device (LFD) tests, are swab tests that give results in 30 minutes or less without the need for processing in a laboratory
Rapid tests, or lateral flow device (LFD) tests, are swab tests that give results in 30 minutes or less without the need for processing in a laboratory. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The number of rapid Covid-19 tests carried out in England has fallen to its lowest level in five weeks - despite all members of the public being eligible to take two rapid tests a week.

Just under 4.9 million rapid tests were conducted in England in the week to May 19, according to the latest Test and Trace figures - down 4% on the previous week.

It is the fourth week in a row that the number has decreased.

Rapid tests, or lateral flow device (LFD) tests, are swab tests that give results in 30 minutes or less without the need for processing in a laboratory.

Read more: Claims of protective shield around care homes 'complete nonsense'

Boris Johnson: "We did everything we could to protect the NHS and care homes"

Some of these tests are conducted under supervision in settings such as schools, care homes and workplaces, but most are carried out by people in their home who are then expected to report the result.

The number of rapid tests peaked at just over 7.6 million in the week to March 17, which coincided with the return of secondary students to school.

The number fell in subsequent weeks, before rising to just under 5.8 million in the week to April 21.

Since then the total has dropped every week.

The latest figures also show that 974,412 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the week to May 19.

This is the second highest weekly total since the end of March - the highest being 991,765 tests in the week to May 12.

PCR tests are swab tests that are processed in a laboratory, and are used mainly for anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms and to confirm a positive rapid test result.

In total, 14,051 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to May 19.

This is broadly unchanged (down 0.2%) on the previous week, but up 5% on the week to May 5.

Positivity rates among travellers arriving in England from India, Pakistan and Turkey, all of which are on the Government's "red list", have fallen since the last Test and Trace update.

Of the 6,088 people arriving from India tested in the two weeks to May 19, 292 tested positive for Covid-19 - a rate of 4.8%, down from 7.6% in the previous two weeks.

For Pakistan, of the 2,280 arrivals tested in the most recent period, 55 were positive: a rate of 2.4%, down from 5.0%.

And for Turkey, 1,142 people were tested and 16 were positive: a rate of 1.4%, down from 2.9%.

People arriving in England who have visited or passed through a country where travel to the UK is banned (so-called "red list" countries) are required to quarantine in a hotel.

Currently only British or Irish nationals, or people with residence rights in the UK, are allowed to do this.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mars Helicopter

Navigation error sends Nasa’s Mars helicopter on wild ride

Speaking during a Downing Street press conference on Thursday, the Health Secretary said that up to three-quarters of new coronavirus cases were the Indian variant

Indian variant now dominant Covid-19 strain in the UK, Matt Hancock confirms
Russia Open Skies Treaty

US tells Russia it will not rejoin Open Skies arms control pact
Joe Biden

Biden: I will make public the results of probe into coronavirus origins
Matt Hancock spoke at the Downing Street press conference, the day after Dominic Cummings explosive allegations

Covid-19: Matt Hancock insists Govt 'worked as hard as we could' to protect care homes
Erna Solberg

Undersea cable linking German and Norwegian power networks is switched on

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eddie Mair hit out at Matt Hancock

Eddie Mair: Matt Hancock is dodging scrutiny by muting journalists
This caller explained her view to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Blaming politicians won't help': Caller who lost loved one opens up to Shelagh
James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
Robert Jenrick 'pleased' Batley Grammar school teacher is returning to work

Jenrick 'pleased' Batley Grammar teacher is returning after 'unacceptable' protests
Cummings allegations: Nick Ferrari questions minister over fate of Matt Hancock

Cummings allegations: Nick Ferrari questions minister over fate of Matt Hancock
Jeremy Corbyn 'doesn't believe Jewish people are a race', claims Dame Maureen Lipman

Jeremy Corbyn 'doesn't believe Jewish people are a race', claims Maureen Lipman

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London