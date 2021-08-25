Number of young adults smoking rose by a quarter in first lockdown

The number of young adults to take up smoking during lockdown has risen. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

The number of young adult smokers in England rose by a quarter during the first lockdown, new research has suggested.

Hundreds of thousands more people picked up the habit as the coronavirus pandemic hit, the study funded by Cancer Research UK found.

However, more people also quit smoking during lockdown as individuals shifted their focus onto their health.

But the 25 per cent increase in 18 to 34-year-olds who smoke - equating to a rise of 652,000 people - has been referred to as "a ticking time bomb" by experts.

Meanwhile, researchers from University College London and the University of Sheffield also said there was a greater prevalence (40 per cent) of high-risk drinking among all groups.

The increase was larger among women (55 per cent) and people from less advantaged backgrounds (64 per cent).

There was a 99 per cent rise in people across all age groups successfully dropping their smoking habit during lockdown compared with pre-pandemic, the study revealed.

However more people also quit smoking during lockdown. Picture: Alamy

The paper, published in the journal Addiction, said: "In conclusion, the first Covid-19 lockdown in England in March-July 2020 was associated with increased smoking prevalence among younger adults and an increased prevalence of high-risk drinking among all socio-demographic groups.

"Smoking cessation activity also increased: more younger smokers made quit attempts during lockdown and more smokers quit successfully.

"However, socio-economic disparities in patterns of drinking behaviour were evident: high-risk drinking increased by more among women and those from less advantaged social grades, but the rate of alcohol reduction attempts increased only among the more advantaged social grades."

Smoking is the biggest preventable cause of cancer, according to Cancer Research UK, and is known to cause at least 15 different types of the disease.

Meanwhile, the charity added that drinking just small amounts of alcohol increases the risk of seven different types of cancer.

Dr Sarah Jackson, lead author and principal research fellow at UCL, said: "The first lockdown was unprecedented in the way it changed people's day-to-day lives.

"We found that many smokers took this opportunity to stop smoking, which is fantastic.

"However, the first lockdown was also a period of great stress for many people, and we saw rates of smoking and risky drinking increase among groups hardest hit by the pandemic.

"It will be important to keep a close eye on how these increases in smoking and drinking develop over time to ensure appropriate support is made accessible for anyone who needs it."

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK's chief executive, said: "Public health campaigns and prevention services have a vital role to play in helping people to quit and also maintaining the motivation of those who have already made positive changes.

"The upcoming Tobacco Control Plan for England is a key opportunity for the government to reduce smoking rates, but this can only be achieved with sufficient investment.

"A Smokefree Fund, using tobacco industry funds, but without industry interference, could pay for the comprehensive measures needed to prevent people from starting to smoke and helping those who do, to quit."

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), said: "Swift action is needed to reverse this worrying trend.

"The growing number of young adult smokers is a ticking time bomb, as smoking is an addiction which puts people on a path to premature death and disability which is hard to escape.

"The government has committed to publish a new Tobacco Control Plan this year, which is welcome.

"However, the new figures provide proof, if it were needed, that unless the plan is sufficiently ambitious and well-funded it will not deliver the government's ambition for England to be smoke-free by 2030."