'Nurse' left in critical condition after hospital stabbing as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A nurse working at Royal Oldham Hospital has been left in critical condition following a stabbing in Greater Manchester. Picture: Google Maps

By Jacob Paul

A nurse in her mid-fifties has been left fighting for her life after a stabbing in Greater Manchester on Saturday night, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman, a member of staff at Royal Oldham Hospital, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital for treatment. Her injuries are thought to be life changing.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 11:30pm on Saturday night on Rochdale Road.

It is understood to have occurred in the A+E department of the hospital, Manchester Evening News reports.

The force has noted that the nurse was attacked with a “sharp instrument”, not a knife.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police have said.

An investigation into the attack remains ongoing, although police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Read more: 'Violent sexual predator' jailed after stalking and stabbing 15-year-old schoolgirl as she walked home

Read more: Rachel Reeves 'eyeing hotel tax and disability welfare cuts' in frantic bid to stabilise public finances

There is not thought to be a threat to the wider public, police added.

Det Sgt Craig Roters said: "This is a serious incident which has left a woman in a critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with her family and colleagues, and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“The local community can expect to see an increase in police presence whilst we carry out inquiries, but they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have.

“We know that news of this nature will come as a shock, and if you have any concerns or anything you would like to share, please speak to them.”