Nurses will have to compromise on pay-rise demands, TUC union boss admits

Picture: Twitter /@nowak_paul / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Nurses and other workers staging industrial action seeking inflation-busting pay rises will have to compromise, the head of the Trades Union Congress has admitted.

Paul Nowak, new boss of the TUC, which represents 48 unions and 5.5 million workers, said both compromises would be need from both striking workers and the Government to resolve pay disputes.

Speaking the BBC Radio 4's Today Programme on his first day in the role, Mr Nowak said it's crucial the Government sits down and negotiates.

The Royal College of Nurses is demanding a five per cent pay rise above retail inflation, meaning an increase of 19.2 per cent, which is among the biggest rises being demanded.

The inflation rate hit 10.7% last month, a 40-year high, fuelled by rocketing energy bills.

Although the TUC’s members do not include the RCN, Mr Nowak told Radio 4’s Today Programme there has to be a 'landing zone' between the Government's offer and the highest pay rise demands.

Asked if he accepted compromise was needed on both sides he said: “I would hope that there would be a compromise reached – but in order to get to a compromise you need to sit down and negotiate, and that is what the Government is point blank refusing to do.

Mr Nowak has replaced Frances O'Grady as head of the union. Picture: Twitter / @nowak_paul

“There has got to be a landing zone somewhere between the four and five per cent that the Government has offered and the 19 per cent that some unions have claimed, but what is crucially important is that the Government actually sits down and negotiates.”

Mr Nowak has replaced Frances O'Grady as head of the union.

Nurses during demonstration outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2022/12/20: Nurses hold placards expressing their opinion during the demonstration outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, December 20, 2022. Picture: Getty

Nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland staged the biggest strike in the NHS's history this month and further strikes are planned for January.

Meanwhile, postal and train services have faced disruption after walkouts from Royal Mail staff and rail workers over conditions and pay.