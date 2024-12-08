NYPD release new images of gunman after 'Monopoly money' found in backpack following hit on Healthcare CEO

8 December 2024, 10:31

NYPD release new images of gunman after 'monopoly money' found in backpack following hit on Healthcare CEO
NYPD release new images of gunman after 'monopoly money' found in backpack following hit on Healthcare CEO. Picture: NYPD

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have released two new images in the hunt for an assassin who gunned down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City this week.

The search for UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson's killer is now stretching into its fourth day, with investigations stretching beyond the New York City limits.

The two images were captured on remote cameras and show the suspect wearing a face mask.

One image appearing to show the suspect travelling in a taxi. The second image, taken from separate dashcam footage, appears to show the suspect strolling along a sidewalk in NYC.

Police do not know who he is, where he is, or why he did it - though they are confident that it was a targeted attack instead of a random act.

"The net is tightening," New York City mayor Eric Adams said on Saturday.

It comes as police revealed that Monopoly money was recovered from a backpack thought to belong to the suspect.

It comes as police revealed that Monopoly money was recovered from a backpack thought to belong to the suspect. Picture: NYPD

Two sources told NBC News that the fake bank notes were recovered from the bag, which police found in Central Park after Mr Thompson was killed on Wednesday.

Hours after the New York City mayor spoke, police divers were seen searching a pond in Central Park, where the killer fled after the shooting. Officers have been scouring the park for days for any possible clues and found his bag there on Friday.

According to authorities, the backpack was found on Friday by investigators in Central Park, following a sweep of a vast area of lakes, ponds, meadows, playgrounds and a wooded area called The Rambl.

Police secured the area close to Central Park, bagging the piece of evidence and sending it direct to the force's forensic lab, the law enforcement official said.

It comes as the FBI offered up a $50,000 reward for information "leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for this crime".

Police now say they have “reason to believe” the person responsible for the shooting has left New York City, according to police commissioner Jessica Tisch.

It comes as police revealed that Monopoly money was recovered from a backpack thought to belong to the suspect. Picture: NYPD

Just hours earlier, footage emerged showing the suspect wanted for the targeted murder of a health insurance boss in NYC dropping an object on a pile of trash bags before the shooting.

New footage appears to show the masked assassin dropping an object into a pile of trash bags.

The dumped object has not been identified, but could potentially hold DNA evidence which could help authorities identify the killer.

CCTV footage shows the suspected assassin stopping in front of a pile of white plastic trash bags, before placing something on top and walking away.

Police have released new images of the suspected killer.
Police have released new images of the suspected killer. Picture: NYPD

The suspect was seen walking by a parking lot one street away about 10 minutes later, which suggests he was delayed between getting from 55th to arriving at 54th street as he closed in on the UnitedHealthcare boss.

Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

A manhunt was launched as the attack appeared to be targeted, with the gunman wearing a black mask, black and white trainers and a cream jacket.

The assassin fled on an e-bike, police said.
The assassin fled on an e-bike, police said. Picture: NYPD

Earlier today, police searched a hostel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where they believe the suspect may have been staying.

A $10,000 (£7,866) reward has been issued for information leading to his capture.

Read more: Assassin's chilling three-word message left on bullets used in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Read more: Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

New images have been released of the attacker before the attack.
New images have been released of the attacker before the attack. Picture: NYPD

In new images released by the NYPD, the suspect can be seen smiling before the attack.

The attacker fled on foot and then on an e-bike towards Central Park, police said.

Footage has shown him slowly walking behind Mr Thompson, before shooting him several times in the back.

Detectives are said to have uncovered shell casings at the scene, inscribed with the words "deny", "defend" and "depose".

The killer was seen in Starbucks before the shooting.
The killer was seen in Starbucks before the shooting. Picture: NYPD

Police are now working to determine the meaning of the words and work out if they are linked to a motive, sources told ABC News.

Several shots were fired during the attack, with the gun briefly getting jammed before being cleared.

It comes after chilling CCTV images released by the NYPD showed the suspected killer in Starbucks minutes before the targeted attack.

The assassin was branded "brazen" by the NYPD.
The assassin was branded "brazen" by the NYPD. Picture: NYPD

Mr Thompson was shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he was due to speak at a conference later in the day.

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, a retired NYPD captain, told MSNBC's Morning Joe programme that what had "shocked" him was that the shooter used a silencer, a thing he had never come across "in all of my years in law enforcement".

The scene outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.
The scene outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Mr Thompson was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

United Health Group said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.

"Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

Royals

