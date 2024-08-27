Oasis announces huge UK tour as legendary rock band reunites after 15 years

27 August 2024, 08:01

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher
Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Oasis has announced a slew of UK shows as brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher bury the hatchet after 15 years.

Legendary UK rock band Oasis is set for a reunion tour, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher announced this morning.

The band have announced they are going to play gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin with tickets going on sale Saturday.

“This is it, this is happening,” the Manchester group wrote on X.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," the band added.

The group will play four Wembley concerts in London, four in Manchester and shows in Scotland, Wales and Ireland between July and August 2025.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 8am in Ireland and 9am in the UK.

Here are the full dates announced so far:

  • Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July
  • Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July
  • London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August
  • Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - 8th/9th August
  • Dublin Croke Park - 16th/17th August

Noel and Liam Gallagher teased today's announcement in a series of cryptic social media posts last week.

The band's official social media account, as well as Liam and Noel's own accounts, posted a message on social media with the date 27.8.24 in the Britpop outfit's iconic font - with the time of 8am.

The same message was shown on big screens at a Blossoms gig in Manchester.

Oasis split up in 2009, after a backstage fight in Paris between Liam and brother Noel, 57, led to the elder Gallagher leaving the band.

"It is with some sadness and great relief... I quit Oasis tonight," Noel said in a statement at the time.

"People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

But after Noel's bitter £20m divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald last year, he became more amenable to a reunion which industry insiders say could net them £50m.

Oasis - Oasis Live '25 [Official Trailer]

Industry sources also said that the pair are being lined up to headline Glastonbury Festival next summer as part of a mega-return for the once-warring brothers.

In the frosty exchanges over the year, Liam has called Noel a “sad little dwarf."Noel quipped back: “I liked my Mum until she gave birth to Liam”.

Their relationship seemed to have thawed when each complimented the other during the recent release of the anniversary version of their hit debut album Definitely, Maybe.

“When I would sing a song, it would sound good. When he sung it, it sounded great,” said Noel of Liam.

