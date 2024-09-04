Oasis hit out at Ticketmaster over 'dynamic pricing' row

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Oasis has hit out at Ticketmaster’s so-called “dynamic pricing” model after fans were left paying over the odds for tickets to their shows.

This comes as the band announced two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added to their 2025 reunion tour due to "phenomenal demand."

The band were slammed this week after fans were left paying as much as £350 per ticket, around £200 more than had been advertised due to extremely high demand.

Today, the Britpop icons have distanced themselves from the “dynamic pricing” model.

A statement said: "It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

"While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band's management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

"All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve."

Oasis have reunited after 15 years apart. Picture: Alamy

Oasis made a separate statement on their Instagram story, telling fans that the extra shows in the capital had been added because of "phenomenal demand".

"Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process," it said.

"Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster."

The extra shows will take place on 27th and 28th September.

The band originally announced 17 concerts in the UK and Ireland in 2025 after their 15-year split.

The band will appear twice in Dublin and Cardiff, three times in Edinburgh and will perform on five occasions in London and hometown Manchester.

Noel and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band's long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: "The great wait is over."

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis but it has been reported that Paul Arthur's - better known as Bonehead - and the band's original guitarist will be returning.

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28, 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer", and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.