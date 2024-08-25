Breaking News

Oasis seem to confirm £50m reunion stadium tour - as Gallagher brothers post cryptic clues on social media

Oasis have seemed to confirm rumours that they are reuniting for a stadium tour in summer 2025 - as Noel and Liam Gallagher post cryptic clues on social media. Picture: Alamy/X

By Chay Quinn

Oasis have seemed to confirm rumours that they are reuniting for a stadium tour in summer 2025 - as Noel and Liam Gallagher post cryptic clues on social media.

The band's official social media account, as well as Liam and Noel's own accounts, posted a message on social media with the date 27.8.24 in the Britpop outfit's iconic font - with the time of 8am.

The same message was shown on big screens at a Blossoms gig in Manchester.

The clue tracks with rumours that the pair will announce that they are reforming for a major UK tour on Tuesday.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the much-loved Britpop legends are set to reunite for shows in London, Manchester and possibly Glasgow in the summer of 2025.

After the reports, Liam appeared to confirm the news, replying to the article by telling one fan: "See you down the front you big f***y".

The pair are reportedly set to play multiple gigs at Heaton Park in the hometown of Manchester as well as breaking the eight-night record set by Taylor Swift to play ten nights at Wembley Stadium.

Oasis split up in 2009, after a backstage fight in Paris between Liam and brother Noel, 57, led to the elder Gallagher leaving the band.

But after Noel's bitter £20m divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald last year, he became more amenable to a reunion which industry insiders say could net them £50m.

Industry sources also told the newspaper that the pair are being lined up to headline Glastonbury Festival next summer as part of a mega-return for the once-warring brothers.

The pair have been estranged since breaking up the band in 2009.

See you down the front you big fanny — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2024

In the frosty exchanges over the year, Liam has called Noel a “sad little dwarf."

Noel since quipped back: “I liked my Mum until she gave birth to Liam”.

Their relationship seemed to have thawed when each complimented the other during the recent release of the anniversary version of their hit debut album Definitely, Maybe.

“When I would sing a song, it would sound good. When he sung it, it sounded great,” said Noel of Liam.