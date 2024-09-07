Liam Gallagher jokes he 'won't have a bad word said' about Noel after pair diffused feud to reunite for tour

Liam Gallagher has said he "won't have a bad word said" about his brother Noel ahead of Oasis' reunion tour - joking after the pair sorted a decade-long feud.

He added that ticket issues for the concerts "ain't cool".

When talking about his brother for the first time since the reunion concerts were announced on 27 August, Liam said he would be "blowing him kisses in between each song".

The tour will see the band reunite for the first time since they broke up backstage at France's Rock en Seine festival in 2009 to play concerts in Dublin, London, Edinburgh, Manchester and Cardiff.

Speaking about his brother in reply to a tweet which asked "is Noel still a potato?", Liam said: "No he is b***** well not I won’t have a bad word said about that gorgeous talented young man."

Replying to another asking if he would still be tweeting abuse about Noel, he replied: "Nope it’s all done peace has prevailed, he’s the man.

"I can’t wait to be on stage with him blowing him kisses in between each song.

He was also asked what happened when he met Noel again, to which he replied: "It was a lovely day we shared our packed lunches together, we talked, giggled, cuddled and held hands, and scowled for the camera.

"Next week we’re having a sleepover, gonna watch a few rom coms and just hang out in our jim jams and play frustration, have some fun, dya get me bruv, we’re gonna live stream it so keep n eye out for it."

Tweeting for the first time since Oasis Live 25 was announced, he also addressed one fan’s ticketing concerns, with issues seeing fans being labelled bots and being kicked out of the queue, with some UK fans ending up paying more than the advertised price of £148 as costs surged past £355.

Replying to a Twitter user who said he was kicked off the website while trying to buy tickets for the band’s Cardiff gig, Liam replied: "If that’s what happened I’m sure someone will be in touch coz that ain’t cool, good luck."

In another tweet, he added: "I’m seriously gutted for people that can’t get tickets, I can’t even go there it hurts my heart and I know people will think I’m taking the p***, but I’m not.

"I want to celebrate this biblical moment with everyone I gotta go I’m sorry."

Liam also addressed why the band were getting together and joked he was being paid in "Curlywurlys".

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher in 1995. Picture: Getty

The 51-year-old said: "There’s lots of reasons for doing it, family, fans, music, biblical vibrations and Curlywurlys, as that’s what I’m getting paid in, so all those money rumours are just not true."

He was also asked what he and Noel’s mother Peggy said when the reunion was announced, to which he replied: "Do you reckon I’d be able to get a few tickets?"I said well if your l(sic) ucky yes but it’s gonna be chaos as there’s a big demand for them but fingers crossed."

In another post Liam said the reunion would see the band "go out with a bang" as they had "planned all these years’ ago".

He also told one fan Don’t Go Away from Oasis’ 1997’s Be Here Now album was "not on the list" to be performed at the reunion gigs, and added "you can get a refund so I’m being told just saying".

Liam was also asked whether Manchester band Blossoms would be among the support acts for the concerts, to which he replied: "I’m bringing a Mongolian five piece, who are heavily influenced by the moon and the stars their (sic) celestial."

He also revealed his recognisable star-shaped tambourine was "being made as we speak".

Following the backlash over ticketing issues, and their string of Irish and UK shows selling out in less than a day, Oasis have announced new Wembley Stadium dates on 27 and 28 September 27 next year using a lottery system.

The competition watchdogs in Ireland and the UK have both launched an investigations into Ticketmaster, including how so-called "dynamic pricing" may have been used during the sale of the Oasis tickets.