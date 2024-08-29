Oasis reunion ticket prices revealed as Gallagher brothers announce three more dates after 'unprecedented demand'

Oasis reunion ticket prices revealed as Gallagher brothers announce three more dates after 'unprecedented demand'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Oasis reunion ticket prices have been announced with the cheapest price costing fans £72, and the most expensive over £500.

The Gallagher brothers announced three more dates in Manchester, London and Edinburgh for the Britpop band's reunion tour after "unprecedented demand".

The ticket prices for one of the most anticipated music reunions have now been announced for the band's concerts in London, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

While the reunion anouncement has taken the nation by storm, concerns have been raised about high ticket prices and accommodation, and the prospect of Liam and Noel having another falling out ahead of or during the tour.

Liam and Noel Gallagher at the Cardiff International Arena in 1997. Picture: Alamy

How much will Oasis tickets cost?

Oasis will play five nights at London's Wembley Stadium where seats begin at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff's Principality Stadium shows, which will set fans back £73, and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band's home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

Noel Gallagher performs with his High Flying Birds in Naples, Italy. Picture: Getty

Where are the extra tour dates for the Oasis reunion?

Noel Gallagher posted on X, on Thursday morning that "due to unprecedented demand", three additional shows would be added to the group's reunion tour.

The extra dates will be at Manchester's Heaton Park on July 16, Wembley on July 30 and Murrayfield Stadium on August 12.

This is in addition to the initial UK and Ireland shows as follows:

Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 4 and 5.

Manchester's Heaton Park on July 11, 12, 19 and 20.

London's Wembley Stadium on July 25 and 26 and August 2 and 3.

Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 9.

Dublin's Croke Park on August 16 and 17.

How do I access the pre-sale ballot for the Oasis reunion?

The Manchester band already invited fans to apply for a pre-sale ballot, which has now closed, before Saturday's general release.

The band also reassured applicants that the confirmation emails for pre-sale ballot entries were still being sent on Thursday. Oasis wrote on X: "The deadline to confirm your entry has now been extended to 10am BST tomorrow morning (Friday 30th August).

"If successful in the ballot, you will be contacted tomorrow by 5pm BST with pre-sale access information. Thank you for your patience."

Lucky fans will be notified by email that they have secured the opportunity to get pre-sale tickets.

Liam Gallagher performs at the SSE Hydro Glasgow in November 2019. Picture: Alamy

Who will be performing with Oasis?

Noel and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band's long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: "The great wait is over."

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis but it has been reported that Paul Arthur's - better known as Bonehead - and the band's original guitarist will be returning.

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28, 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer", and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.