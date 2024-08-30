Oasis issue warning as tickets relisted for thousands of pounds immediately after pre-sale opens

30 August 2024, 20:24 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 21:26

Screens at Wembley Stadium advertise the forthcoming gigs by Oasis, currently scheduled to play four nights in July and August 2025
Screens at Wembley Stadium advertise the forthcoming gigs by Oasis, currently scheduled to play four nights in July and August 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Tickets for Oasis comeback tour are already being offered for thousands of pounds on the secondary market after going on pre-sale on Friday.

The Ticketmaster website says "presale happening now" on its Oasis Tickets page and fans are battling it out to secure their place in the crowd at one of the shows taking place across the UK and Ireland in 2025.

A small number of fans were able to buy the first set of tickets released from 7pm on Friday evening.

Tickets were soon put on offer for more than £4,000, which is over 20 times the regular cost of a standing ticket.

The band said in response to the news: "We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale.

"Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets. Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters."

Read more: Oasis reunion ticket prices revealed as Gallagher brothers announce three more dates after 'unprecedented demand'

Read more: Some lucky Oasis fans sent pre-sale codes for 2025 reunion tour ahead of general release tomorrow

Liam (L) and Noel Gallagher in 2002
Liam (L) and Noel Gallagher in 2002. Picture: Alamy

The Manchester Britpop band previously warned fans to not buy presale codes or transfer them to someone else as they "only work with the registered email address".

Tickets for their 15 UK shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff will go on main sale at 9am on Saturday while the sale for their two Dublin gigs will launch at 8am.

The band had to reassure fans earlier this week that confirmation emails would be sent to those who had entered the ballot after they claimed to receive an "unprecedented volume" of interest.

To enter the ballot, fans had to say who the band's original drummer was, and were offered the options of Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995.

Entrants were also asked how many times they had seen the band.

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noal Gallagher in 1995
Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noal Gallagher in 1995. Picture: Getty

The cheapest Oasis tickets on standard sale will cost fans £72, with the most expensive over £500.

Oasis will play five nights at London's Wembley Stadium where seats begin at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff's Principality Stadium shows, which will set fans back £73, and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band's home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

Oasis' original line up in 1993
Oasis' original line up in 1993. Picture: Getty

Noel and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band's long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: "The great wait is over."

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis but it has been reported that Paul Arthur's - better known as Bonehead - and the band's original guitarist will be returning.

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28, 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer", and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.

