Oasis warn fans after thousands of fake tickets advertised for North America shows

The band announced five stadium shows across Canada, USA and Mexico. Picture: Oasis

By Will Conroy

Oasis have warned fans about thousands of fake tickets being advertised for their North America tour ahead of the official sale.

The band announced five stadium shows across Canada, USA and Mexico this week as part of their 2025 reunion tour.

These add to the 19 planned UK and Ireland shows that will kick-off the band’s first tour since 2009.

The band have now warned fans following evidence of 9000 fake tickets with some being listed for over £8,000.

A post on the Band's official social media read: "Please be aware. Thousands of fake Oasis tickets have already been discovered on StubHub and Vivid Seats before the North America tour has even gone on sale!"

Please be aware. Thousands of fake Oasis tickets have already been discovered on Stubhub and Vivid Seats before the North America tour has even gone on sale! @TwicketsUS and @Ticketmaster Fan-to-Fan in the US and Canada are the only official resellers.



Read the @nivassoc letter… — Oasis (@oasis) October 3, 2024

The post linked to a letter released by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) on Wednesday - the day before pre-sale tickets went on sale.

The letter said it found evidence of at least 9,000 fake tickets being listed for the US shows.

"Not only are these tickets fake, they are estimated to be exceedingly higher than the face value of real tickets," the NIVA said.

The association claimed StubHub had 2,177 fake ticket listings across three of the shows and Vivid Seats listed approximately 3,450 fake tickets.

It said a "significant number" of listings on Vivid Seats had "no warning or messages that the tickets were not in the possession of the seller, including the most expensive tickets across all three nights".

It also provided screenshots of various tickets on both ticket resale websites, where some tickets were being advertised for over $11,000 (£8,300).

Queue lengths on Ticketmaster exeeded a quarter of a million for UK tickets. Picture: Alamy

General sale tickets for the tour, which will go to cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Mexico City, are not officially available to purchase until 4 October.

It comes after the band issued a similar warning in the UK, warning against people reselling tickets for their reunion tour dates at higher prices.

The NIVA called on the Senate Commerce Committee to hold a hearing into what it called "predatory ticket practices" including the sale of speculative tickets.

It said: "We urge Congress to probe the ticket brokers and resale platforms empowering those brokers to sell fake tickets and use deceptive practices that victimise fans every day, including around the sale of Oasis tickets in the US."

The band reiterated that Twickets US and Ticketmaster are the only places fans can buy resale tickets.