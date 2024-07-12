Obama 'concerned' as pressure mounts on Joe Biden to pull out of presidential race in wake of Putin gaffe

12 July 2024, 11:00 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 11:05

The former president has expressed his concern over Biden's ability to beat Donald Trump.
The former president has expressed his concern over Biden's ability to beat Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The former President has privately spoken to Joe Biden as worries over his ability to beat Donald Trump mount.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barack Obama and ex-speaker Nancy Pelosi have privately expressed their concern over Joe Biden’s presidential prospects, CNN reports.

This comes after the President mistakenly called Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy “President Putin” during a Nato press conference last night.

The outlet spoke with over a dozen Democratic sources, who feel it is clear Joe Biden will need to step down, it is just a matter of how and when.

Those inside the Democratic Party are reportedly dismayed by Obama’s reluctance to speak publicly on Biden’s future.

“They are watching and waiting for President Biden to reach a decision on his own,” one longtime Democrat close to those involved told the publication.

A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi dismissed these claims, telling CNN: “There is no member of Congress who would have any knowledge of any conversation that Speaker Pelosi would have with President Obama. Anyone who says they do is not speaking the truth.”

Despite pressure to step down, the president remains defiant and determined to remain on the ballot this November.

US President Joe Biden (L) stands with former US President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser
US President Joe Biden (L) stands with former US President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser. Picture: Getty

The US president said that if he slowed down and "can't get the job done", that would show he was unfit. "But there’s no indication of that yet," he told reporters.

Mr Biden was speaking in Washington at the end of the three-day NATO summit when he introduced Mr Zelenskyy by the name of the Russian leader, sparking audible gasps.

And in a second gaffe at a press conference an hour later, he also referred to Kamala Harris as vice-president Trump.

He caught himself after the Putin mistake and corrected the error, but he appeared not even to notice the Harris-Trump confusion.

Joe Biden calls Zelensky 'President Putin'

Mr Biden was attempting to allay fears about his age, and his ability to win re-election, on Thursday night.

Political commentators said it was the kind of event he needed to pull off - if he was to hold onto support after a meandering, error-strewn and sometimes incomprehensible debate against Donald Trump last month.

Many Democrats and influential donors have called for him to step down, either privately or publicly - including George Clooney.

President Joe Biden makes a final comment before ending a news conference
President Joe Biden makes a final comment before ending a news conference. Picture: Alamy

But instead of calming fears about his mental state, Mr Biden exacerbated them with the slip-ups.

The president has repeatedly refused to end his bid to retain the White House after his disastrous performance in the debate.

He insists he is the best candidate to beat Mr Trump in November despite mounting pressure to step aside.

US-NATO-SUMMIT-DIPLOMACY-BIDEN
President Biden then made another embarassing gaffe during a press conference. Picture: Getty

Mr Biden's Trump-Harris mix-up came after the Zelenskyy-Putin error, during a press conference.

In the first question he took from journalists, Mr Biden confused Kamala Harris with Donald Trump.

A reporter asked: "What concerns do you have of Vice President Harris’s ability to beat Donald Trump if she were at the top of the ticket?

To which, Mr Biden replied: “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn’t think she was qualified to be President so let’s start there.”

The President also swerved further questions from the press on his abilities to serve another four years in office.

World Leaders attend NATO Summit In Washington, D.C.
World Leaders attend NATO Summit In Washington, D.C. Picture: Getty

At a press conference at the conclusion of the Nato summit, Prime Minister Keir Starmer repeatedly dodged questions about Mr Biden's first blunder.

Responding to questions about his mental capacity, the Prime Minister told journalists "I would urge everyone to look at the substance of what's been achieved over these two days" over support for Ukraine.

He said: "When we think of the global threats, that is the best possible outcome we could have had today and so I think he deserves credit for that, as does the team that worked with him.

"We close this council with renewed confidence and resolve to meet the challenge of Russian aggression. That is the outcome we all hoped we would get to and President Biden led us through that."

Sir Keir sidestepped a question about whether Mr Biden was capable of serving four more years in the White House, instead again focusing on the outcomes of the Nato summit.

Before Mr Biden's latest slip-up, Sir Keir had told broadcaster their one-to-one discussions had happened "at pace" and Mr Biden seemed on "good form".

"We were billed for 45 minutes, we went on for the best part of an hour," he said.

Follow the NATO summit with LBC
Follow the NATO summit with LBC. Picture: LBC

"He was absolutely across all the detail. We were going at pace through a number of issues."

Asked whether the president was senile, Sir Keir told the BBC: "No... he's shown incredible leadership."

LBC's political editor Natasha Clark described it as a "gaffe of monumental proportions".

Democratic congressman Greg Stanton became the latest in a line of politicians and celebrity backers to distance themselves from Joe Biden - asking that he steps aside in the race for re-election.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Forensics investigators at the scene in Bushey

Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of triple crossbow murder after three women found dead at Hertfordshire home

Brits face a weekend washout as thunderstorms hit the southwest.

Brits face horror start to weekend as Met Office issues eight-hour thunderstorm warning

Security guard Gavin Plumb has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby.

'Depraved and vile' plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has had 'life-changing' impact on star

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

'Significant' new clue in Jay Slater mystery as investigator shares update with police

Izzet Eren was shot dead

Masked gunman kills Turkish gang boss in 'revenge hit' after girl, 9, shot in botched drive-by at London restaurant

LBC met with two budding England stars at Harry Kane's former school.

Moment LBC met future England stars who attend the same school as Harry Kane

A section of the M25 is set to close this weekend

M25 stretch to close entirely this weekend, amid fears of Heathrow chaos, with other roads set to be 'incredibly busy'

A vigil was held for the three victims on Wednesday's suspected crossbow attack.

Police fear crossbow 'killer' Kyle Clifford held John Hunt's family 'for hours' before their deaths

Exclusive
A life-saving drug used by tens of thousands of people with cancer and Cystic Fibrosis is facing severe supply issues

UK 'pretty much out' of life-saving drug Creon - as 3 in 10 unable to pick up prescription due to medicine shortages

Joe Biden referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself while on stage

Joe Biden defiant despite calling Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy 'President Putin', as calls grow for him to stand down

Izzet Erin, the boss of the Tottenham Turks, was shot several times in the head outside a cafe in Moldova

Boss of Tottenham Turks gang behind drive-by shooting of girl, nine, at London restaurant assassinated in Moldova

A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat traveling from the coast of France and heading in the direction of Dover, Kent. Picture date: Tuesday August 29, 2023.

Four migrants die attempting to cross English Channel

Two worshippers have been attacked at a gurdwara in Kent

Horror as two Sikh worshippers 'stabbed with large knife' at Kent gurdwara, with teen boy arrested for attempted murder

A top candidate has turned down the job of leading the Border Security Command

Blow to Starmer as former top police office turns down job smashing gangs that run Channel migrant boat crossings

Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer ‘doubles down’ on free vote on assisted dying but hints it won't be in first year of Labour government

Dr Michael Mosley and his wife Clare

Michael Mosley's wife Clare says family are 'trying to put their lives back together' a month after husband's death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry praised the 'eternal' bond between mother and son

Prince Harry praises 'eternal bond between mother and son' as he controversially picks up award
Starmer said the UK could recognise Palestine as an independent state even if the United States or Israel don't

UK could recognise Palestine as indendent state even if US or Israel does not, Keir Starmer suggests
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (left) set to announce urgent measures to tackle pressure on men's prison overcrowding

Lord Chancellor to set out plan to prevent prisons disaster and save criminal justice from collapse
Joe Biden referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself while on stage

Joe Biden refers to Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' in awkward moment at Nato summit as calls grow for him to step aside
Alastair Campbell has praised the start of the new government - and it's leader

Alastair Campbell praises start of new government and notes Keir Starmer already looking 'more confident'
The bullying investigation in Stricly Come Dancing has deepened with Amanda Abbington considering legal action

Amanda Abbington considering legal action as Strictly bullying investigation worsens

Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right).

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork's parole hearing to be held in private after 'fresh allegations'
Health Secretary has ruled out XX

'Over my dead body': Wes Streeting 'unequivocally' rules out European-style co-pays and top-up charges for NHS patients
Biden ‘on good form’ during chat, says Starmer, as PM dismisses criticism that President isn't fit to run for second term

Biden ‘on good form’ during chat, says Starmer, as PM dismisses criticism President isn't fit to run for second term
Shelley Duvall; Right: The Shining (1980), directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Shining star Shelley Duvall dead at 75 at Texas home following complications from diabetes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit