Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid as campaign hits back at 'baseless conjecture'

18 July 2024, 18:10 | Updated: 18 July 2024, 19:24

Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid
Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former US President Barack Obama has told allies Biden must 'seriously consider' his re-election bid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It came just hours after President Biden, 81, tested positive for Covid, forcing him to pull out of a Vegas campaign event.

According to multiple sources close to the former president, Mr Obama has only spoken with Biden once since the ill-fated election debate.

He's the latest Democrat to question President Biden's suitability to run, after reportedly receiving calls from concerned party members, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to the Washington Post, Mr Obama is said to have shared his views on the viability of Mr Biden’s candidacy during calls with fellow Democrats, having remained largely silent on the subject thus far.

Mr Biden's campaign hit back at the report, calling it "baseless conjecture" and urging supporters to "focus" on the threat of Donald Trump regaining the White House.

An adviser added: "Joe Biden is his party's nominee. He's the president of the United States. He's running for reelection."

It comes amid suggestions the president is becoming "more receptive" to the pleas.

Obama tells fellow Democrats Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid
Obama tells fellow Democrats Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid. Picture: Alamy

According to further reports from Associated Press, the former president has privately expressed concerns to party members about Mr Biden's ability to run.

It follows sources that have suggested Joe Biden is ‘more receptive to standing down’ after a series of senior Democrats called on him to pull out of the presidential race.

The US President’s tone has closed behind closed doors and he is more ‘willing to listen’ to those who are calling for his resignation, the New York Times reports.

Those who have called on Mr Biden to pull out of the race include the former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, as well as Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

New polling suggests Donald Trump may have experience a slight boost in the polls after he survived an assassination attempt over the weekend.

Mr Biden is now trailing the former US President in a number of the key swing states, which may impact his decision to stand down.

The US President recently said he would step down if he was diagnosed with a serious condition.

Mr Biden, had been due to speak at a Latino civil rights conference called UnidosUS on Wednesday, but cancelled after his positive test.

US President Joe Biden is battling Covid
US President Joe Biden is battling Covid. Picture: Getty

A White House official said he was experiencing mild symptoms, and had returned to his home state of Delaware to rest and self-isolate.

Mr Biden had been in Nevada, in the south-west of the country.

CEO of the group, Janet Murgui, told reporters on Wednesday: "Regrettably I was just on the phone to President Biden and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon.

"The president had been attending events as we know and he has just tested positive for Covid.

"We understand that he needs to take the precautions that have been recommended.

"He said to 'tell my folks that we are not going to get rid of him easily' and we are going to get the chance to hear from him in the future."

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One. Picture: Getty

Several elected Democrats and prominent supporters have called for the president, 81, to stand aside in the race for the White House against Donald Trump in November, after numerous shaky performances in recent weeks.

Mr Biden has so far remained defiant amid the calls for him to quit the race - but on Wednesday dropped the biggest hint so far that he could be persuaded to relinquish the Democrat nomination.

He said in an interview with Black Entertainment Television that he could step aside "if [he] had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, the doctors came and said you’ve got this problem, that problem."

Mr Biden said that his age could be an asset to the country.

President Joe Biden visits a supermarket on Tuesday
President Joe Biden visits a supermarket in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

"Quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom,” he said. “And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact we were told we couldn’t get it done.

"But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that."

The president recalled that the first time he ran for the White House, in 2020, he only intended to serve one term - but that the "divided" state of the US had made him reconsider his position.

“I made a serious mistake in the whole debate and, look, when I originally ran, you might remember it, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate.

"I thought that I would be able to move from this, to pass it on to somebody else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided."

Adam Schiff
Adam Schiff. Picture: Alamy

It comes as a senior Democrat congressman become the most prominent member of the party to call for Joe Biden to step down from the US presidential race on Wednesday.

Adam Schiff, the California representative who is now running for Senate, said Mr Biden should "pass the torch" to another candidate.

Mr Schiff said that he had "serious concerns" about Mr Biden's ability to win re-election this time around.

Former President Donald Trump takes part in a walk-through during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., July 17, 2024. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)
Former President Donald Trump takes part in a walk-through during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., July 17, 2024. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

He said in a statement on Wednesday: "While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch.

"And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election."

A new poll has shown that two-thirds of Democrats believe that it is time for Mr Biden to step aside.

Possible replacements include his vice-president Kamala Harris, and California governor Gavin Newsom.

Matt Frei on Joe Biden's gaffes

Critics have long asked questions about Mr Biden's mental acuity and fitness for the highest office - some even since 2020.

But Democrats had dismissed these concerns until his shambolic debate appearance against Mr Trump in June, when he made several errors and at times was barely comprehensible.

He followed this up with several other gaffes, including referring to Ms Harris as 'vice-president Trump' and referring to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'president Putin' at the recent NATO summit.

Polls show Mr Biden as behind Republican Mr Trump, who suffered a near-assassination attempt at a rally on Saturday, and is appearing at his party's convention this week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

x

Former police station - with holding cells and custody suite - goes on sale on RightMove

Atker used tubes of Aluminium Phosphide to exterminate bedbugs

'Desperate' woman spared jail after deadly gas used for bedbug infestation kills 11-year-old girl

Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima admits to kicking Zara McDermott

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer vows to tackle migrant crisis 'at source' as he announces £84 million in aid for Africa and Middle East

Two dead and two children in hospital after house fire in Blackpool

Fundraiser set up in bid to raise money for family of Blackpool couple killed in fire

Six people were found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok died from cyanide, including Sherine Chong (left)

US woman insisted on making tea for victims before poisoning them in cyanide murder-suicide plot at Bangkok hotel

Just Stop Oil founder Roger Hallam jailed for five years over M25 protests

Five Just Stop Oil activists - including founder Roger Hallam - given record jail sentences over M25 protest

Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

Sir Geoffrey Boycott was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott’s family issues health update as England legend undergoes cancer surgery

Liz Colfer says pension taxation misses the mark.

Why pension taxation proposals miss the mark

It follows a sharp rise in the number of abusive messages sent via the bank's app.

Santander bans swear words when sending money after abusers use 1p bank transfers to bypass restraining orders

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacts after the announcement of the vote at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

Ursula von Der Leyen wins second term as top EU leader

Sir Ed Davey has been criticised for his time as Post Office minister

Ed Davey says sorry for taking five months to meet Alan Bates and says ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells ‘fed me lies’

The original Bacchus by Giambologna sits in the Bargello museum in Florence

Former Italian cultural minister defends woman who simulated sex with beloved Florence statue

Formal talkjs will begin next week in a bid to end long-running junior doctors strike

Government to begin formal talks with junior doctors to end long-running pay row

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's mum appeals for funeral donations to give son the 'send-off he deserves'

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 26/07/23 of Andrew Malkinson. The Criminal Cases Review Commission has offered an 'unreserved apology' for failing Malkinson, who spent 17 years in prison for being wrongly convicted of rape. Issue date: Thursday April 18, 2024.

Wrongly imprisoned Andrew Malkinson 'could have been freed a decade earlier', watchdog finds
Taylor Swift plays to 60,000 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Police arrest suspected Taylor Swift stalker moments before concert kicks off

Pret A Manger has overhauled its coffee subscription plan

Fury as Pret scraps 'too good to be true' £30-a-month coffee subscription in favour of new scheme
Di Prima has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing amid the allegations against him.

Axed Strictly star Graziano Di Prima returns to £6 an hour job amid allegations he 'hit and kicked' dance partner Zara McDermott
British trainee barrister, 26, goes missing in Majorca after flatmate 'threatens to have men sort him out'

British trainee barrister, 26, goes missing in Majorca after flatmate 'threatens to have men sort him out'
The government 'failed its citizens', the Covid Inquiry has found

Government ‘failed its citizens’, Covid Inquiry finds as campaigners say findings are 'no surprise'
Keir Starmer has been welcoming EU leaders at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire

Starmer warns ‘criminal empire is at work’ as he urges European leaders to tackle people smuggling ‘crisis’
Both of them received community orders

Two asylum seekers who stole £25k gold Rolex in London's Soho allowed to walk free

It doesn't have to be that warm for your sleep to be affected

Revealed: the temperature that means you may not be sleeping well as UK gripped by heatwave
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit