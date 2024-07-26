'This is going to be historic': Obamas officially endorse Kamala Harris for president

Kamala Harris appeared emotional on the phone call with the Obamas. Picture: Barack Obama X/Alamy

By Alex Croft

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Kamala Harris for the White House, saying that he and Michelle will do “everything we can” to see her elected into office.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Obama said Harris would make a “fantastic President” and that she has his “full support”.

He and his wife, Michelle Obama, shared a video officially endorsing Harris over the phone.

It comes after the 44th president released a statement when President Biden dropped out, suggesting he favoured a more rigorous selection process.

“I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," the statement said.

“I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August."

But after other top Democrats gave their backing to the Vice President since Sunday, the Obamas have today followed suit.

READ MORE: ‘A fight for the future’: Kamala Harris vows to take on Donald Trump’s ‘extremist’ agenda in first campaign rally speech

READ MORE: ‘History is in your hands’: Joe Biden admits ‘it’s time for younger voices’ in historic Oval Office address

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @Kamala Harris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support,” Obama said in a tweet.

“At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

In the phone call, Barack Obama said: “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

Mrs Obama said she “can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you” adding that the election would be “historic”.

An emotional-looking Harris told the Obamas over the phone: “I just want to tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship you have given over all these years mean more than I can express.”

After securing almost immediate endorsements from President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hilary, and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Harris is almost guaranteed to be facing off with Donald Trump in the November election.