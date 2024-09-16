OceanGate ex-employee reveals 'first red flag' about safety of submersible as image of doomed Titan sub revealed

16 September 2024, 21:03 | Updated: 16 September 2024, 21:04

Final words from the doomed Titan sub have been revealed at the inquiry into its implosion
Final words from the doomed Titan sub have been revealed at the inquiry into its implosion. Picture: alamy

By Henry Moore

A former employee of OceanGate has revealed the "first red flags" she saw regarding the safety of the doomed Titan sub.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US Coast Guard presented an animated re-creation of the journey of the Titan on Monday, the first day of what is expected to be a two-week hearing into the causes of the implosion in June 2023.

Speaking at the hearing, Bonnie Carl, who left OceanGate in 2018, said she spotted "red flags" with the submersible's safety before the fateful accident.

"It became abundantly clear to me OceanGate was not a place I wanted to work if that was their attitude to safety," she said, revealing engineering director Tony Nissen would not let her see certain safety documents.

"I didn't want to work for that company."

She added she had "full trust" in David Lochridge, a former OceanGate engineer and sub pilot who claims he was fired for raising concerns about safety.

Image of the Titan tail fin was shown at the hearing
Image of the Titan tail fin was shown at the hearing. Picture: social media

This comes after the hearing heard the haunting last words sent from the Titan sub before it was crushed.

The last words from the crew of an experimental submersible headed for the wreck of the Titanic before it imploded were “all good.”

Crew aboard the Titan were communicating with support staff aboard the Polar Prince via text messages, according to the presentation.

Read More: 'Terror and anguish' suffered by Titan sub victims in their final moments revealed as family of explorer seek $50m in lawsuit

Read More: Plaque to be laid next to Titanic in honour of Titan submersible victim

The crew lost contact after an exchange of repeated inquiries from the Polar Prince about the submersible’s depth and weight as it descended.

The Polar Prince then sent repeated messages asking if the Titan could still see the ship on its onboard display. One of Titan’s final responses, which became spotty as it descended, was “all good here”.

Coast guard officials also gave an overview of the history of the Titan, during which they stated that the hull of the craft was never subject to third-party checks. Officials also said the sub was left exposed to weather and elements while in storage for seven months in 2022 and 2023.

Ten former OceanGate employees will give testimony in the hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, which is probing whether any criminal activity led to the tragedy.

The US Coast Guard said the two-week long hearing in Charleston County, South Carolina, will attempt to “uncover facts” while also “developing recommendations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

The Titan sub was attempting to dive 2.4 miles to reach the Titanic shipwreck which lies 380 miles from St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada, when it lost contact on June 18 2023.

After four days, debris of the submersible was found close to the wreck.

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic. Picture: Alamy

A “catastrophic implosion” had occurred, killing all five crew members. These were British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush and French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet (known as “Mr Titanic”).

The ongoing Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of marine casualty investigation conducted by the coast guard. When the hearing concludes, recommendations will be submitted to the coast guard’s commandant.

“There are no words to ease the loss endured by the families impacted by this tragic incident,” said Jason Neubauer of the Coast Guard Office of Investigations, who led the hearing.

“But we hope that this hearing will help shed light on the cause of the tragedy and prevent anything like this from happening again.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump gestures as he boards a plane

Suspect in apparent assassination bid ‘did not have line of sight to Trump’

A fundraiser has been launched for the family.

Grieving relatives pay tribute to mum and two teenagers found dead in Luton flat

The Titan submersible

‘All good here’ – one of last texts from Titan submersible revealed at hearing

Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh pictured after arrest as shooter appears in court charged with gun crimes

FBI confirms Donald Trump assassination suspect did not fire gun as he is charged with firearm offences

Rupert Murdoch

Hearing that could determine future of Murdoch media empire begins in US

A man carrying an umbrella walks past fallen tree branches on a street in Shanghai, China, in the aftermath of Typhoon Bebinca

Typhoon knocks out power to some homes in Shanghai

A car drives down a road in Springfield, Ohio

Ohio city of Springfield cancels cultural festival after furore over Haitians

Former pro boxer named 'The Beast' jailed for part in Rotherham asylum seeker riots after attacking police van

Former pro boxer named 'The Beast' jailed for part in Rotherham asylum seeker riots after attacking police van

Sheriff vehicles near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida

Man in court after ‘attempted assassination’ at Donald Trump’s golf club

A pipeline fire with flames shooting high into the air in La Porte, Texas

Households evacuated as pipeline explodes in Houston suburb

Tins of Heinz Baked Beans on a supermarket shelf in London, England, UK

Has Bean: Fans devastated as Heinz confirms beloved product has been discontinued

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

Mum of baby murdered by Lucy Letby 'kept in the dark' about circumstance of son's death by hospital - as she demands apology
David Aston

Author and wife could be banned from their own £500k home after stalking neighbours

London, UK. 10th February, 2016. Junior doctors march on Parliment © Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News

Junior doctors in England vote to accept government pay deal worth 22.3% after two-year dispute

Dave Navarro, left, and Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction performing

Jane’s Addiction cancels tour in wake of onstage fracas

A destroyed bridge after recent floods in Jesenik, Czech Republic

Deadly flooding kills at least 16 people in Central Europe

Latest News

See more Latest News

The US Treasury building in Washington

US imposes sanctions on spyware firm behind tool used to spy on dissidents

Giorgia Meloni - Keir Starmer meeting in Rome

Keir Starmer praises 'remarkable progress' made by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in tackling migration
Nato chief says up to 'individual allies to make decision' over allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside Russia

Nato chief says up to 'individual allies to make decision' on allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside Russia
Former police chief Martin Hewitt has been appointed to lead the UK's new Border Security Command

New head of Border Security Command has had 'distinguished policing career' but nothing he has faced 'will compare to challenges of role'
Strictly's return comes after two of its stars were accused of abusive behaviour on set.

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez shares emotional statement as show returns

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran’s president insists Tehran wants to negotiate over its nuclear programme

Israeli soldiers take up position next to buildings destroyed by the Israeli military in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes ‘kill 16 in Gaza, including four children’

French citizen Laurent Vinatier sits in a cage in a courtroom in Moscow

French citizen on trial for ‘unlawfully collecting Russian military information’

Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh pictured after arrest as shooter appears in court charged with gun crimes

Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh pictured during arrest as shooter appears in court charged with gun crimes
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus president pardons 37 political prisoners

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit