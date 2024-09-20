'This was never sold as a Disney ride': OceanGate mission specialist speaks out at hearing over Titan submersible

New York City-based banker Renata Rojas delivered a harrowing testimony about the mission on the fourth day of a two-week public hearing. Picture: Alamy & US Coastguard inquiry

By Will Conroy

A former OceanGate mission specialist broke down in tears as she recalled how she "never felt unsafe" during test dives before the Titan submersible's "catastrophic implosion".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New York City-based banker Renata Rojas delivered a harrowing testimony about the mission on the fourth day of a two-week public hearing into the tragedy that occurred in June 2023.

The vessel was on its way to the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board when it lost contact with its support vessel around two hours later.

After five days of searching, US authorities concluded the vessel had suffered a "catastrophic implosion", killing all five on board instantly.

The inquiry, being held by the US Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation in South Carolina, has seen new evidence come to light.

A chilling 3D reconstruction of the Titan's final journey was released by the US Coast Guard, depicting its final movements, after new footage of the wreckage on the seabed was also revealed, taken days after tragedy unfolded.

New footage of the wreckage on the seabed has been revealed in the inquiry. Picture: US Coastguard Marine Board of Investigation

During the hearing, Ms Rojas, who was volunteering in her position, described her role in helping the launch and said that all on board understood the risks involved.

Speaking on Thursday, she said: “This was never sold as a Disney ride. It was an expedition that … things happen and you have to adapt to change.”

Ms Rojas testified that she had herself taken part in test dives before the disaster but said she “never at any point felt unsafe by the operation.”

Ms Rojas became emotional and began to cry when recalling how the submersible stopped sending updates. Picture: US Coastguard

Ms Rojas was on board the Polar Prince icebreaker on the surface when the Titan lost contact and she became emotional at the hearing when recalling how the submersible stopped sending updates.

Talking about the passengers, she said: “They were just happy to go, that’s the memory I have”.

She said those on the support vessel went up on its bridge when it appeared something might have gone wrong.

She recalled thinking “we haven't heard from them, where are they?" and added: "They were very close to the Titanic."

Read more: OceanGate Titan sub investigators reveal shocking new details about fault discovered before catastrophic implosion

Read more: Under-sea video shows doomed Titan sub's tail cone after it imploded en route to Titanic wreckage

Ms Rojas said: "Usually they are allowed at least an hour", and explained those in the sub might have asked for more time to explore the Titanic shipwreck if they got there.

But she said the conversation turned to the sub being overdue.

"After another 15 minutes we're calling the coastguard... We went into 'go mode'".

Ms Rojas said she heard nothing or saw nothing while on the bridge as communications with the sub appeared to be lost.

The vessel was on its way to the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board when it lost contact with its support vessel. Picture: Alamy

She is one of several people to have appeared before the ongoing hearing, but her testimony was different from others who have largely described a dysfunctional operation destined for failure.

Shortly after Ms Rojas’ testimony, the Titan submersible's scientific director told the hearing the vessel "malfunctioned" in a dive just days before the fatal dive.

Dr Steven Ross said the malfunction caused passengers onboard the submersible to "tumble about" and it took an hour to get them out of the water.

The submersible pilot, OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush, crashed into bulkheading during the malfunction.

Dr Ross said: "One passenger was hanging upside down. The other two managed to wedge themselves into the bow end cap."