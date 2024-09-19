OceanGate Titan sub malfunctioned days before fatal Titanic dive, scientific director reveals

19 September 2024, 21:23

Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.
By Henry Moore

OceanGate’s Titan submersible malfunctioned days before its fatal trip to the Titanic, the company’s science chief told an inquiry.

Five people died when the privately owned submarine imploded during a visit to the ruins of the Titanic.

Steven Ross told the US Coast Guard on Thursday that an issue caused passengers to "tumble about", leaving one guest "hanging upside down."

The science expert revealed the problem caused the sub to crash into bulkheading.

Mr Ross said he did not know if the sub’s hull was inspected for damage after the incident.

He said: "One passenger was hanging upside down. The other two managed to wedge themselves into the bow end cap."

This comes after a witness revealed the harrowing moment the doomed OceanGate Titan sub vanished during the hearing.

Speaking today, Renata Rojas, a mission specialist at OceanGate, revealed the moment her crew realised the sub was missing.

Unlike many of the other witnesses at this week’s US Coast Guard hearing, Ms Rojas began her testimony with positive words about OceanGate.

"I was learning a lot and working with amazing people," Ms Rojas said.

image of the Titan tail fin was shown at the hearing
"Some of those people are very hard working individuals that were just trying to make a dream come true."

She told the hearing “things were working very smoothly” in the moments before the sub began its dive.

Emotional, she continued: “They were just happy to go, that’s the memory I have”.

Opening about the moment she knew something might have gone wrong, she remembered thinking: “We haven't heard from them, where are they?"

"They were very close to the Titanic.

"Usually they are allowed at least an hour," Rojas added, saying the guests on Titan may have wanted more time to explore the ocean depths.

But as time continued to pass, Rojas began considering calling the coastguard.

"After another 15 minutes we're calling the coastguard," Rojas then recalled telling her colleague aboard the support vessel.

"That's what we did. We went into 'go mode'".

Rojas told the hearing she knew the risks involved with taking the trip, comparing the Titan submersible to the Apollo Space programme.

“They tested by doing,” she added.

This comes after the last words of the Titan’s crew before the sub imploded were revealed to be “all good.”

Tony Nissen, head engineer for OceanGate, waits for board members to return during a recess in a Coast Guard investigatory hearing on the causes of the implosion the Titan sub
The US Coast Guard presented an animated re-creation of the journey of the Titan on Monday, the first day of what is expected to be a two-week hearing into the causes of the implosion in June 2023.

Crew aboard the Titan were communicating with support staff aboard the Polar Prince via text messages, according to the presentation.

The crew lost contact after an exchange of repeated inquiries from the Polar Prince about the submersible’s depth and weight as it descended.

The Polar Prince then sent repeated messages asking if the Titan could still see the ship on its onboard display. One of Titan’s final responses, which became spotty as it descended, was “all good here”.

Coast guard officials also gave an overview of the history of the Titan, during which they stated that the hull of the craft was never subject to third-party checks. Officials also said the sub was left exposed to weather and elements while in storage for seven months in 2022 and 2023.

The Titan sub was attempting to dive 2.4 miles to reach the Titanic shipwreck which lies 380 miles from St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada, when it lost contact on June 18 2023.

After four days, debris of the submersible was found close to the wreck.

A “catastrophic implosion” had occurred, killing all five crew members. These were British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush and French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet (known as “Mr Titanic”).

