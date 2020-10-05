Odeon to move a quarter of its 120 venues to weekend-only model

5 October 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 17:25

Odeon will only show films between Friday and Sunday as a response to the coronavirus pandemic
Odeon will only show films between Friday and Sunday as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Odeon will stop about 30 of its 120 cinema venues from operating between Mondays and Thursdays following a drop in audience numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The AMC-owned cinema chain emailed loyalty customers last week to notify them that some theatres will operate on a weekend-only model for the time being of Friday through to Sunday.

However, a spokesman said some venues will open Thursday through Sunday.

It is understood the announcement was made prior to MGM and Universal's decision to delay the latest James Bond movie from November to April 2021.

The decision comes after Cinema chain Cineworld confirmed plans to temporarily shut its sites in both the UK and the US after big studios started to delay their major film releases to wait for better audiences.

On Monday, work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey told LBC presenter Nick Ferrari that Cineworld workers "who are used to doing customer service and aspects of hospitality" could become care workers, after the cinema chain announced temporary closures.

In an email to customers, Odeon said: “We look forward to reopening full-time when the big blockbusters return.

“But in the meantime, we promise to bring you a great choice of big-screen films to enjoy at the weekends.”

Chief executive of the cinema chain Vue, Tim Richards, told Sky News his company was looking at "all options".

He added: "We’re likely going to make it through. We came into this a very strong industry. We just need to make it through the next three or four months where there are no movies.”

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: Tourists walk near the Colosseum in Rome

Covid quarantines 'likely to include' people travelling from Italy, Greece and Sweden
Virus Outbreak Trump

‘This is insanity’ – Trump’s car ride during Covid-19 treatment criticised
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was giving a statement to the Commons

Only half of 'missing' Covid cases have been contacted by Test and Trace - Hancock
Sweden Nobel Medicine

Three win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
The government's immigration bill to end freedom of movement has been defeated in the House of Lords

Immigration bill to end freedom of movement defeated in Lords
France Europe Storms

Nine killed after floods hit France and Italy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The government is reportedly looking at plans for a new stricter but simpler lockdown system

What are the three tier lockdown ‘traffic light’ plans and how would they work?
Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Hancock shot himself in foot by over-promising on Test and Trace, caller tells LBC

Matt Hancock shot himself in foot by over-promising on Test and Trace, caller says
James O'Brien caller on 16,000 missing cases: "I suggest Government updates its software"

James O'Brien caller on 16,000 missing cases: 'I suggest Government updates its software'
'It makes absolutely no sense' - Nightclub owner blasts government over 10pm curfew rule

Nightclub owner tells LBC he is legally challenging 'nonsensical' 10pm curfew
James O'Brien's reaction after 16,000 coronavirus cases were missed

James O'Brien's reaction after 16,000 coronavirus cases were missed from daily figures
Former Border Agency chief explains huge flaws in UK's asylum system

Former Border Agency chief explains huge flaws in UK's asylum system
Boris Johnson's deputy London Mayor on how he is a "changed man" due to Covid-19

Boris Johnson's deputy London Mayor tells LBC how he is a "changed man" due to Covid-19

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London