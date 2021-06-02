Off-duty police found at party 'in breach of Covid rules' after officers attend

Sussex Police is investigating. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Off-duty police officers have been found at a party in breach of Covid rules after their colleagues were dispatched to it.

Sussex Police said officers were sent to a gathering at a property in Hove on May 15.

The force has now launched an investigation though the officers have not been suspended.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: "Police officers were called to an address in Hove, following reports of a gathering inside on Saturday May 15 at 8.46pm.

"They entered and found a number of off-duty officers present.

"This incident, in breach of current lockdown restrictions, is being investigated by the force's Professional Standards Department."

Chief Superintendent Nick May said: "We take Covid-related breaches very seriously and we are actively investigating this matter.

"The officers involved have not been suspended while the investigation continues."

Though many social distancing measures and restrictions have been lifted in England since the latest lockdown was imposed, important limits still remain.

These include limits on how many people can meet in social situations.

Up to 30 can gather outdoors but indoors the rules say only six people who don't live together can mingle, or just two households.

Both households can include a support bubble if allowed.