'Off Duty Police Officer' Stabbed Three Times On Doorstep

25 April 2019, 15:28

Church Road in Essex
Church Road in Essex. Picture: PA

An employee of Essex Police has been seriously injured after suffering suffered serious stab wounds to his stomach, chest and arm.

Essex Live report an anonymous witness told reporters: "A person knocked on the door and stabbed an off-duty police officer three times in the chest."

The incident happened at an address in Church Road, in Rayleigh.

Witnesses reported several armed units, 12 police cars and two ambulances rushing to the street where a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "The victim was taken to hospital where he has undergone treatment and remains in a serious but stable condition.

"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody."

The spokeswoman said detectives believe the incident was targeted and isolated and there is no wider risk to the local community. "We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident."

The force also confirmed the victim was an employee of Essex Police.

