Officers investigating Sarah Everard killing cordon off area in Kent town

14 March 2021, 23:04

Police are investigating an area in Sandwich, Kent in connect with the Sarah Everard case
Police are investigating an area in Sandwich, Kent in connect with the Sarah Everard case. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Officers investigating the murder of Sarah Everard have cordoned off an area in the town of Sandwich, Kent.

The 33-year-old went missing while walking home from a friend's flat in south London on March 3, and her body was found on March 10.

On Sunday, Sandwich Town Council said they are in contact with Kent Police on behalf of Scotland Yard as part of the investigation.

Dan Friend, one of the town's councillors, said police had cordoned off a section of The Rope Walk, a path near the centre of the town.

Part of The Rope Walk in Sandwich, Kent has been cordoned off
Part of The Rope Walk in Sandwich, Kent has been cordoned off. Picture: PA Images
Officers continue to investigate the the death of Sarah Everard. Picture: PA Images

On Sunday evening, officers could be seen standing at the ends of the path by the cordon, with a police van also seen in the town.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police also set up a tent and equipment in the Guildhall car park, on the western side of the cordon.

The cordon covers an area between New Street through to the Cow Leas Meadow area, Mr Friend said.

Residents in Sandwich have been asked not to gather at the scene.

Scotland Yard said police have routinely been searching areas of London and Kent as part of the investigation.

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Ms Everard's kidnap and murder.

