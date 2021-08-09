Officers investigating three bullets sent to Pope in suspicious envelope

9 August 2021, 12:42

The envelope was addressed to the Pope.
The envelope was addressed to the Pope. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious envelope containing three bullets addressed to the Pope, Italian paramilitary police have said.

The delivery was intercepted overnight by postal employees at a mail sorting facility in a Milan suburb, according to the carabinieri provincial command in the city.

The mail sorting facility's manager, a 57-year-old Italian, reported the envelope when it was discovered, Affaritaliani reported.

Along with the bullets, presumed to be for a pistol, there was also a message about financial operations at the Vatican.

It was addressed by hand to "The Pope, Vatican City, St Peter's Square, Rome" and had been sent from France.

An investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Cardinal in Vatican fraud trial: My conscience is ‘tranquil’

It comes after the Vatican's Cardinal Becciu was recently put on trial in a fraud case.

He was accused of using church funds for a London property venture worth £299 million.

Following reports of the allegation, Pope Francis sacked him in September 2020.

Nine others were also accused of crimes and indicted by the Vatican.

Latest News

See more Latest News

New York governor Andrew Cuomo

Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations

Heavy showers could be on the way for Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms to return across UK with heavy showers and potential flooding
David Lidstone, 81, in the woods of Canterbury, New Hampshire

Off-the-grid hermit ‘River Dave’ grateful for help after fire ravages home
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart among stars to perform at 9/11 benefit show
A woman walks past signs reading 'A ticket, a mask, a health pass' at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris

France’s coronavirus pass now required in restaurants and on trains
The UK has seen flash flooding in recent weeks.

UN climate change report: What does it say? And why are there concerns?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures
The health service expert said it was a 'challenging' time for the NHS

NHS workers facing 'exhaustion' due to 'vicious circle' of staff shortages
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

Were you in the room when the PM threatened to demote Rishi Sunak?
Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'
Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue

Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue
Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up

Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London