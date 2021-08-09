Officers investigating three bullets sent to Pope in suspicious envelope

The envelope was addressed to the Pope. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious envelope containing three bullets addressed to the Pope, Italian paramilitary police have said.

The delivery was intercepted overnight by postal employees at a mail sorting facility in a Milan suburb, according to the carabinieri provincial command in the city.

The mail sorting facility's manager, a 57-year-old Italian, reported the envelope when it was discovered, Affaritaliani reported.

Along with the bullets, presumed to be for a pistol, there was also a message about financial operations at the Vatican.

It was addressed by hand to "The Pope, Vatican City, St Peter's Square, Rome" and had been sent from France.

An investigation is ongoing.

It comes after the Vatican's Cardinal Becciu was recently put on trial in a fraud case.

He was accused of using church funds for a London property venture worth £299 million.

Following reports of the allegation, Pope Francis sacked him in September 2020.

Nine others were also accused of crimes and indicted by the Vatican.