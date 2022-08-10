Moment police officers smash car window to free Shih Tzu in sweltering heat

10 August 2022, 12:11 | Updated: 10 August 2022, 12:25

By Sophie Barnett

This is the moment a distressed Shih Tzu dog was rescued from a car in sweltering temperatures after police officers smashed the vehicle's window.

The small black dog was barking and panting inside a locked car at the Wilkinson Street park and ride site, off Nottingham’s ring road, on Monday afternoon.

Workers at NET Nottingham Tram spotted the dehydrated animal and alerted officers.

The car windows were left slightly open but it was not enough to prevent the small dog collapsing.

Police pulled the dog to safety by breaking a car window
Police pulled the dog to safety by breaking a car window. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Jamie Martin, of the Broxtowe response team, said it's "unlikely" the dog would have survived in the heat had they not been called.

Officers arrived just in time to save the dog's life, smashing the car window and giving him water.

He was rushed to a local vet in the back of a police car and is now making a good recovery.

Officers have invited the dog's owner to attend a police interview and the case is also to be referred to the RSPCA.

Read More: Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in Hertfordshire lake as Britain braces for second heatwave

Read More: East London dog owners warned not to let pets drink from lake over 'toxic algae' fears

With temperatures in excess of 30C expected in Nottinghamshire this week, dog owners are once again being reminded not to leave their dogs in hot cars - even with the windows slightly open as was the case in this incident.

PC Martin added: "Firstly, I would like to thank staff at NET Nottingham Tram for alerting us to this incident. Had they not done so, it is unlikely the dog would have survived.

"Many people think it's OK to leave their dog in the car on a warm day providing the windows are open. But this incident shows that just simply isn't the case. Put simply, you should never leave your dog alone in a car on a warm day.

"Whilst it is not illegal to leave a dog in a hot car, owners are legally responsible for their pet's health and welfare.'If a dog became ill or sadly died due to being left in a hot car, owners could be charged with the offence of animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. This could lead to a prison sentence and/or a fine."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Benjamin Mendy arriving at court

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy denies further rape charge as trial set to start

Giggs denies the charges against him

Ryan Giggs 'made me feel like a slave - I had to do what he said or there would be consequences'

Tom Daley blames 'legacy of colonialism' for homophobia in the Commonwealth

Tom Daley blames British Empire's legacy of colonialism' for homophobic laws in Commonwealth nations

Four-year-old Sahara was killed in the blast

'Our world has been torn apart': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to daughter, 4, killed in Thornton Heath gas blast

Breaking
All children aged one to nine in London will be offered a polio booster vaccine.

All children aged 1 to 9 in London to be offered polio booster vaccine

Martin Lewis has slammed the government for acting like "zombies" on the energy crisis.

Millions of Brits lumbered with £200 energy debt as Martin Lewis slams 'zombie Govt' on cost of living crisis

A Father's Day advert has been banned after it featured a picture of Fred West

Father's Day advert for live dissection show banned for 'causing distress' over picture of Fred West

French police shoot dead knifeman in Charles de Gaulle airport

Knifeman shot dead by police in packed terminal at Paris's biggest airport

Universities have slapped trigger warnings on a number of classics, including Shakespeare and Dickens.

Universities face backlash for putting trigger warnings on over 1,000 books including Shakespeare and Dickens

Chinese officials shared images from social media site Weibo of the Chinese military drills.

China's new invasion threat as it warns it is 'ready to use all necessary measures' to retake Taiwan

Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88

Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88 as heartbroken family pay tribute

Schools can legally refuse to comply with the gender preference of their pupils

Suella Braverman tells schools they can refuse to comply with pupil's gender preference

Police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of rape after a 13-year-old girl was assaulted

Girl, 13, 'raped while walking in woodland', as police arrest boy, 16, over attack

A blackout could be introduced in January

Britain braced for winter blackouts: Food industry chiefs and NHS warned to step up preparation in secret govt plan

British Transport Police have received a backlash over their response to an image of a LGBTQ+ flag

British Transport Police faces backlash after suggesting people who question gender ideology should not work for them

Sunak and Truss went head-to-head in Darlington

Sunak insists Boris is 'responsible for his own downfall' denying he 'wielded the dagger'

Latest News

See more Latest News

People line up to enter an H&M shop and buy items on sale in the Aviapark shopping centre in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday August 9 2022

Russians buy last goods from H&M and Ikea as stores wind down

France Whale in Seine

Beluga whale stranded in French river dies, authorities say

Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saky after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea

Ukraine says nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in Crimea blasts

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, late on Tuesday August 9 2022, in New York

Donald Trump says he will give evidence in New York investigation

Russia Ukraine

Large explosions rock Russian air base in Crimea

This photo released Tuesday, August 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad Syed, 51, who was taken into custody on Monday in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the last nine months

‘Motive unclear’ as man charged with killing fellow Muslims in Albuquerque

Taiwan’s military conducts artillery live-fire drills at Fangshan township in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, Tuesday, August 9, 2022

China reaffirms threat of military force to take control of Taiwan

Yaser Said walks into the courtroom for his trial, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the Frank Crowley Criminal Courts Building in Dallas

‘Abusive’ father who evaded police for 12 years convicted of killing daughters

Albuquerque Muslim Killings

Man charged with killing two Muslim men in US city

A blackout could be introduced in January

UK's secret plan for winter: Brits face four-day blackout under emergency energy measures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London