Moment police officers smash car window to free Shih Tzu in sweltering heat

By Sophie Barnett

This is the moment a distressed Shih Tzu dog was rescued from a car in sweltering temperatures after police officers smashed the vehicle's window.

The small black dog was barking and panting inside a locked car at the Wilkinson Street park and ride site, off Nottingham’s ring road, on Monday afternoon.

Workers at NET Nottingham Tram spotted the dehydrated animal and alerted officers.

The car windows were left slightly open but it was not enough to prevent the small dog collapsing.

Police pulled the dog to safety by breaking a car window. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Jamie Martin, of the Broxtowe response team, said it's "unlikely" the dog would have survived in the heat had they not been called.

Officers arrived just in time to save the dog's life, smashing the car window and giving him water.

He was rushed to a local vet in the back of a police car and is now making a good recovery.

Officers have invited the dog's owner to attend a police interview and the case is also to be referred to the RSPCA.

Read More: Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in Hertfordshire lake as Britain braces for second heatwave

Read More: East London dog owners warned not to let pets drink from lake over 'toxic algae' fears

With temperatures in excess of 30C expected in Nottinghamshire this week, dog owners are once again being reminded not to leave their dogs in hot cars - even with the windows slightly open as was the case in this incident.

PC Martin added: "Firstly, I would like to thank staff at NET Nottingham Tram for alerting us to this incident. Had they not done so, it is unlikely the dog would have survived.

"Many people think it's OK to leave their dog in the car on a warm day providing the windows are open. But this incident shows that just simply isn't the case. Put simply, you should never leave your dog alone in a car on a warm day.

"Whilst it is not illegal to leave a dog in a hot car, owners are legally responsible for their pet's health and welfare.'If a dog became ill or sadly died due to being left in a hot car, owners could be charged with the offence of animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. This could lead to a prison sentence and/or a fine."