Ofgem set to ban forced installation of pre-pay meters for over-85s - with installation of devices a 'last resort'

18 April 2023, 00:04 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 00:08

Controversial pre-payment meters will now be banned for those over-85 and considered a 'last resort' for all other customers
By Chay Quinn

Ofgem is set to announce a ban on the forced installation of pre-pay meters (PPMs) in the homes of those over-85, with the measure also to become a "last resort" for other users.

The energy regulator will announce today that all suppliers in Great Britain will be signing up to a new code of practice which responds to some companies being caught breaking into the homes of those struggling bills to install a PPM in an investigation by The Times.

The Guardian reports that supplier must now make at least 10 attempts to contact a customer, as well as visiting their home for a "site welfare visit" before the controversial device can be installed.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told the newspaper that he will expect suppliers to "treat their most vulnerable customers as they would want their own loved ones to be treated".

Suppliers who enter properties to install a PPM will now also have to wear body-cameras and audio equipment when doing so.

The report claims that those who are placed onto a PPM will also be given £30 credit in order to prevent them losing energy supply immediately after the installation.

The energy regulator will lay down plans to curb the controversial forced installation of pre-payment meters today
Those who were wrongly subjected to a PPM will be returned to their original tariff and also offered compensation under the new code of practice.

Ofgem previously ordered suppliers to stop force-fitting prepayment meters after an investigation found British Gas debt agents broke into vulnerable people's homes to install them.

Following the investigation, British Gas announced it had stopped force-fitting prepayment meters and apologised for the way some customers had been treated.

The controversial practice sees energy companies apply to the courts for permission for debt agents to force their way into customers' homes and fit a meter if they fall behind on bills.

Read More: Scrap gas networks’ right to forcibly enter homes, campaigners tell peers

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s chief executive, told The Times in February that a warning had been issued to all energy supplies to suspend the breaking into homes and force-fitting of equipment.

An Ofgem spokesperson said at the time: “These are extremely serious allegations from The Times. We are launching an urgent investigation into British Gas and we won’t hesitate to take firm enforcement action.

“It is unacceptable for any supplier to impose forced installations on vulnerable customers struggling to pay their bills before all other options have been exhausted and without carrying out thorough checks to ensure it is safe and practicable to do so.

Read More: Billions could be saved by building a flexible electricity system, MPs told

“We have launched a major market-wide review investigating the rapid growth in prepayment meter installations and potential breaches of licences driving it."

Ofgem suspended the practice of forced installation in February after an uproar following a Times investigation into British Gas's use of debt agents to instal PPMs
Ofgem suspended the practice of forced installation in February after an uproar following a Times investigation into British Gas's use of debt agents to instal PPMs. Picture: Alamy

An investigation by The Times has found British Gas continued to undertake the practice, after a reporter joined Arvato Financial Solutions – a company used by the energy giant to chase debts.

In one case, debt agents broke into a single father-of-three's home to install a prepayment meter during freezing conditions, and in another instance they force-fit one at the home of a young mother who had a four-week-old baby and was facing soaring energy bills.

Job notes showed British Gas customers had forced prepayment meter fittings at the home of a woman in her 50s who was thought to have "severe mental health bipolar", a woman who had "mobility problems and is short sighted" and a mother whose daughter "is disabled and has a hoist and [an] electric wheelchair".

