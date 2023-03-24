Ofsted chief insists stopping inspections not in children's best interests following backlash over headteacher's death

The head of Ofsted has said that the death of head teacher Ruth Perry was a “tragedy” but that bringing an end to school inspections wouldn't be in children's best interests, and should continue. Picture: Alamy / Brighter Futures for Children

By Chris Samuel

The head of Ofsted has said that the death of headteacher Ruth Perry was a “tragedy” but that stopping school inspections would not be in the best interests of children, after calls from unions for them to be paused.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman acknowledged that the debate around reforming inspections to take away grades was "legitimate”, but insisted checks aimed to raise standards in schools and should continue.

It comes after three unions representing teachers and head teachers urged the watchdog to put inspections on hold this week, following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Ms Perry took her own life in January while waiting for an Ofsted report which gave her school the lowest possible rating, her family said.

A vigil was held by teachers outside Ofsted's headquarters for Ms Perry, who was principal of Caversham primary school in Reading.

Ruth Perry took her own life in January while waiting for an Ofsted report which gave her school to the lowest possible rating, her family said. Picture: Brighter Futures for Children

Ms Spielman said in a statement that she was “deeply sorry” for the loss suffered by Ms Perry’s family, friends and community but defended the value of inspections due to the checks they provide on behaviour, teaching and pupil care.

“The sad news about Ruth has led to an understandable outpouring of grief and anger from many people in education," she said.

"There have been suggestions about refusing to co-operate with inspections, and union calls to halt them entirely.

“Our aim is to raise standards so that all children get a great education. It is an aim we share with every teacher in every school.

“Inspection plays an important part. Among other things, it looks at what children are being taught, assesses how well behaviour is being taught and managed, and checks that teachers know what to do if children are being abused or harmed.

Ms Spielman (pictured) defended the value of inspections due to the checks they provide on behaviour, teaching and pupil care. Picture: Alamy

“We help parents understand how their child’s school is doing and we help schools understand their strengths and areas for improvement. It’s important for that work to continue.”

But Unions representing school leaders have called on the watchdog to go further in its response.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: “School leaders want to see tangible actions being taken to reduce the intolerable pressure that the current inspection regime places on everyone in schools, and they want to see those actions now.”

Ruth Perry was head at Caversham Primary. Picture: Google Maps

The Association of School and College Leaders said the union had asked Ofsted to pause inspections rather than stop them entirely, describing it as “a very moderate request”.

In a letter to watchdog on Wednesday, school and college leaders across Reading said they wanted the “terrible tragedy to mark a turning point” in how school inspections were carried out by Ofsted.

People attend a vigil for Ruth Perry outside the offices of Ofsted in Victoria, central London. Picture: Alamy

Schools have been removing logos and references to Ofsted ratings from their websites in solidarity with Ms Perry, and headteachers said they planned to stage peaceful protests when Ofsted inspections take place, including wearing black clothing and armbands, and displaying photographs of Ms Perry in their schools.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.