'She wasn't inadequate': Sister of head who took own life after bad Ofsted report calls for boycott of 'reign of terror'

Calls for Ofsted's reform followed Ms Perry's death. Picture: Handouts

By Will Taylor

School heads who carry out inspections for Ofsted should refuse to be part of the watchdog's "reign of terror", the sister of a headteacher who took her own life following a bad rating has said.

Ruth Perry, who led Caversham Primary in Reading, died after hearing her school would be downgraded from outstanding to inadequate.

It led to public outcry and a reassessment of Ofsted and how it carries out inspections.

Now, her sister, Professor Julia Waters, urged heads who take part in inspections to hand in their badges and called on Ofsted to demonstrate "humanity and sensitivity" and reform.

Speaking at the National Association of Head Teachers' annual conference, she said: "We had to speak out because we want no other family to experience the pain that we have felt.

"We had to speak out because a terrible injustice has been done to my sister. Ruth was not an inadequate headteacher."

Ms Perry took her own life after an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Screen grab

She said she does not want "warm words, thoughts and sympathies", but instead demands "answers to our legitimate questions".

"My family wants and deserves urgent meaningful actions. We're not placated with the few tweaks around the edges that have been offered so far," she said.

Ms Perry's school was deemed "good" for all categories except leadership and management, where it was found to be "inadequate".

Prof Waters' speech came after delegates at the conference held a one minute's silence for Ms Perry.

Addressing teachers at the conference in Telford, she said: "Take down your banners and write to parents to tell them that you're doing this and why you're doing it.

Prof Waters demanded change. Picture: NAHT

"We all know parents deserve better than misleading, dangerous single-word judgments. So stop promoting them."

She added: "How many of you in this room serve as Ofsted inspectors as well as being headteachers? No doubt you're doing your best, but you're working within a flawed, inhumane system.

"Hand in your badges. Refuse to be complicit in Ofsted's reign of terror."

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's chief inspector, said she had no reason to doubt the inspection prior to Ms Perry's death, and said the one-word assessments given by the watchdog are easier for parents to understand.

That claim has been backed by the education secretary Gillian Keegan.

Prof Waters said if the Government refuses to pause inspections then a commission that reviews Ofsted's framework, systems and culture should be put together.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK