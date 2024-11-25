More than 50 staff evacuated after supply vessel crashes into oil rig in North Sea

52 staff members have been evacuated from an oil rig off the Scottish coast after a supply vessel crashed into it. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Over 50 staff members have been evacuated from an oil rig after a supply vessel crashed into the rig.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Monday, Harbour Energy said that 52 "non-essential" staff were taken from the Valaris 120 installation in the morning, after the boat hit the rig on Sunday night.

The rig sits around 150 miles East of Aberdeen, and Harbour Energy has said nobody on board was hurt and that the rig is safe.

A spokesperson said: "Harbour Energy can confirm that as a precautionary measure, 52 non-essential personnel have been downmanned from the Valaris 120 installation located at Block 30/7A, following a collision between a supply vessel and the rig which occurred at 10.18pm on Sunday 24th November.

"The non-essential personnel have been flown to Aberdeen on three separate flights this morning (Monday 25thNovember).

"People are our priority, and everyone onboard the rig and the vessel is safe and well.

"Our incident response teams have been mobilised and are in liaison with the relevant authorities."