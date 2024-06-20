Future of new oil and gas projects in UK thrown into doubt after landmark Supreme Court ruling

20 June 2024, 11:33 | Updated: 20 June 2024, 11:36

The court ruling could threaten the future of oil and gas projects.
The court ruling could threaten the future of oil and gas projects. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Emissions created by burning fossil fuels should be considered when granting planning permission for new drilling sites, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Under the planning law, it had been assumed that only the impact of emissions from extracting the oil should be considered in planning applications for new extraction projects, not the subsequent burning of fossil fuels too.

The court ruling means that the future of new oil and gas in the UK has been thrown into doubt.

While the ruling does not prohibit new drilling it is something that companies will have to consider when looking at future projects.

The ruling could also have an impact on offshore oil and gas projects because while planning rules offshore are different, they still require Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs).

The case was brought against Surrey County Council by Sarah Finch, acting on behalf of Weald Action Group, over the council’s decision to allow the expansion of an oil well site at Horse Hill, near Horley in Surrey, in 2019.

She challenged an earlier Court of Appeal ruling dismissing her case, having also lost a legal battle in the High Court.

The council challenged the appeal, arguing that the law did not require it to consider "downstream" emissions as part of the assessment.

It said it had followed planning law.

Read more: Eco-protesters arrested after trying but failing to damage Taylor Swift's plane in VIP airfield stunt

Read more: Post Office accidentally publishes the names and addresses of 555 subpostmasters wrongfully convicted in Horizon scandal

Sarah Finch brought the case against Surrey County Council's decision to allow the expansion of an oil well site at Horse Hill.
Sarah Finch brought the case against Surrey County Council's decision to allow the expansion of an oil well site at Horse Hill. Picture: Alamy

But in a ruling on Thursday, Supreme Court justices ruled three to two in favour of allowing her appeal and quashed the decision to grant planning permission for the site.

Judges ruled the local council failed to assess the impacts the project would have on the surrounding area.

In his judgement, Lord Leggatt said "it seems to me plain" that emissions created by burning oil extracted at the site "are effects of the project", and as a result "it follows that the council's decision was unlawful".

In a ruling backed by Lord Kitchin and Lady Rose, he said: "The reasons accepted by the council for excluding the combustion emissions from consideration and assessing only direct greenhouse gas emissions from within the well site boundary are therefore demonstrably flawed"

He continued: "In my view, there was no basis on which the council could reasonably decide that it was unnecessary to assess the combustion emissions."

Lord Leggatt continued that he could see "no reason why combustion emissions that will occur elsewhere as a consequence of the operation of a project to extract oil should be regarded differently" from emissions generated by extracting the material.

He also said that while the law did not prevent planning authorities from approving projects which may harm the environment, the authority needed to reach a "reasoned conclusion" on the impact.

But he said it was "not a valid ground" to argue that the oil being refined elsewhere before being burned meant it did not need to be considered by the council as part of the environmental assessment.

The ruling could throw future gas and oil projects into doubt.
The ruling could throw future gas and oil projects into doubt. . Picture: Alamy

Under the plans, the oil well site, run by Horse Hill Developments, would have seen the fossil fuel extracted over 20 years, producing around 3.3 million tonnes of oil.

Climate campaign group Friends of the Earth, who supported Ms Finch during the case, estimated last year that the oil extracted from the site would emit more than 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide when burned.

Barristers for Ms Finch told the Supreme Court in June last year that council bosses failed to assess "the indirect greenhouse gas impacts" and did not take into account environmental protection objectives.

Lawyers for the council claimed that Ms Finch's approach was "misguided" and that the environmental assessment considered the impact of "direct" greenhouse gas releases.

But Lord Leggatt dismissed the council's argument, stating that the environmental assessment showed "inadequacy" and did not allow for public debate on the impact of the plans.

He said: "It is foreseeable in today's world that, when development consent is sought for a project to produce oil, members of the public concerned will express comments and opinions about the impact of the project on climate change and the potential contribution to global warming of the oil produced."

He continued: "It is not good enough that the potential global warming effect of the proposed development was not 'completely ignored'.

"The effect should have been properly assessed so that public debate could take place on an informed basis. That is a key democratic function of the environmental impact assessment process. It was not fulfilled here."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Bank of England has given its latest updates on interest rates.

Blow for borrowers as Bank of England holds interest rates again at 5.25%

Two protesters bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint

Two eco-activists bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint as bosses say 'no visible damage' to monument

Breaking
German police

'Isis terrorist sleeper agent' arrested in Germany near Euro 2024 host city

Exclusive
Arthur Pendragon has condemned the attack on Stonehenge

'Like targeting a cathedral': Britain's 'top druid' condemns Just Stop Oil's 'completely dismaying' Stonehenge attack

Just Stop Oil targeted Taylor Swift's jet in VIP airfield - but failed to find it

Just Stop Oil activists fail to find Taylor Swift's jet despite targeting it in VIP airfield attack

Laura Saunders, the Conservative candidate for Bristol North West

Tory candidate being investigated over alleged election date bet is 'married to Conservative Director of Campaigns'

Prince Andrew is planning to leave the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports.

Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’

x

Post Office accidentally publishes the names and addresses of 555 subpostmasters wrongfully convicted in Horizon scandal

Gambling probes into two Tory candidates are a 'betrayal of trust' in Rishi Sunak, Michael Gove has said.

Gove says election bets are ‘betrayal of Prime Minister’s trust’ as second Tory candidate investigated by regulator

Michael Gove said the Conservatives would make it easier to buy housing

Michael Gove defends missed housing targets as he claims getting onto property ladder will be easier under Tories

The actress beamed as she cradled her baby bump on Wednesday evening.

Jenna Coleman reveals she’s pregnant as she debuts baby bump just months after marriage rumours

Two Just Stop Oil activists sprayed private planes at airfield hours 'after Taylor Swifts' jet arrived

Eco-protesters arrested after trying but failing to damage Taylor Swift's plane in VIP airfield stunt

Live
The Conservative Party is campaigning across the country for the General Election.

General Election LIVE: Tory campaign director and candidate wife under investigation for election betting

Exclusive
Watch in full: LBC's exclusive phone-in interviews with Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak

Watch in full: LBC's exclusive phone-in interviews with Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak

Here's everything we know about missing teenager Jay Slater.

Everything we know about missing British teenager Jay Slater who vanished on holiday in Tenerife

William appeared at Ascot

Prince William shares tender moment with Kate's mother as she suffers mishap at Ascot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

'I just want my baby back': Mother of missing Brit Jay Slater, 19, issues plea after 'false sighting' delays search
Keir Starmer came out on top after LBC’s two exclusive phone-ins

Keir Starmer comes out on top after LBC phone-ins – as Rishi Sunak seen as ‘overwhelmingly negative’
OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein is pictured with CEO Stockton Rush, who died on the Titan sub

Oceangate co-founder claims he can 'safely' send 1,000 people to Venus

Labour must ditch 'phoney fiscal rules' and borrow to invest in public services, says boss of UK's largest trade union

Labour must ditch 'phoney fiscal rules' and borrow to invest in public services, says boss of UK's largest trade union
Theo Paphitis speaks to LBC.

'They've lost the plot': Ex-Tory donor and Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis reveals why he's switched support to Labour
Sir David Ormand has criticised the Conservatives for suggesting Keir Starmer is a security risk

Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister
Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday

'We'll have a lot to say': Justin Timberlake's lawyer vows to 'vigorously defend' singer after DWI arrest
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds
Starmer and Neville

Keir Starmer tells Gary Neville he needs to win British people's trust, as he warns turning UK around will take 10 years
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives for a visit to Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, Grantham in East Midlands, June 17

Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit