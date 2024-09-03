Two teens charged with murder after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in Oldbury

Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack - as well wishers laid flowers. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Two teens have been charged with murder after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death at home in Oldbury

Jahziah Coke, 13, was fatally stabbed at an address on Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, on Thursday.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Jahziah’s mother paid tribute on Tuesday, saying: "Jahziah was a very polite, kind and family-orientated young man.

"He was very loving and always smiling. His smile would light up the room. He was very kind-hearted."

Two teenagers, who were arrested on Sunday, were charged with Jahziah’s murder on Monday evening. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

A man in his 40s who was also held yesterday was charged with assisting an offender.

All three are being held in police custody before appearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.