Spanish Women's World Cup-winning goalscorer found out father was dead after lifting trophy

The player found out about her father's death after the final whistle in Australia. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Spanish international Olga Carmona found out her father died after she scored the winning goal in the Women's World Cup final against England earlier today.

The Spanish FA announced the death of Carmona's father following the full-time whistle in Australia in a statement on Twitter.

Carmona's 29th minute goal was the only one of the game and secured Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup in a 1-0 win against Sarina Wiegman's England.

Carmona scored the only goal of the game in the final. Picture: Getty

"We send out most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain," the Spanish FA wrote in a tweet.

They added: "We love you Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

Carmona, who was captain for the tournament, struck in the 29th minute as Spain beat the Lionesses 1-0 at Stadium Australia to claim their first world title.

A statement from Real Madrid read: "Real Madrid, our president and our board of directors are deeply saddened by the death of the father of our player Olga Carmona.

"Real Madrid want to express our condolences and our love to Olga, her family and all her loved ones."