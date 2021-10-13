'Hopeless': Minister says just 20 out of 300 foreign HGV driver visas have been processed

13 October 2021, 08:45 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 09:16

By Sophie Barnett

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has been grilled on LBC as he revealed just 20 out of 300 applications by foreign lorry drivers for temporary visas have been processed.

Mr Dowden told Nick Ferrari on LBC that the number of foreign lorry drivers the UK has been able to attract is "relatively limited".

He said they have had around 300 applications, of which just over 20 have been processed and are now on the roads helping to ease the crisis.

"That's not going to solve the crisis, is it?" Nick quizzed the minister.

"No it’s not, and that’s why it is just one of a range of measures we are taking, because of course we can’t just do what we have always done, which is when we have a shortage get more foreign labour in," Mr Dowden replied.

"We need to improve the skills in our country, and we need to get more people training to be HGV drivers. That’s why we are streamlining the recruitment process."

Read more: Cargo ships forced to divert from UK ports as lorry driver crisis causes container backlog

Read more: Petrol crisis: Situation still 'serious' in London as uncertainty over deliveries continue

Mr Dowden also revealed that the UK government has drafted in military testers to help "streamline" the recruitment process in the UK.

He explained there are two different elements to the recruitment of lorry drivers.

He said there is the application for the visas from foreign drivers, then there is also the streamlining of the testing process which happens for HGV drivers in this country.

He told Nick: "Over the longer term we need to get more people driving HGVs. That’s why we are investing more and streamlining that process, in fact it’s why we have got military testers also helping us with this. The best way to solve this is getting people in this country to train as HGV drivers."

Nick asked the minister: "I’m sorry, I must have misheard you. I thought you said this process had been streamlined. I don’t see 20 out of 300 as particularly streamlined chairman?"

He asked the minister whether he is happy with roughly a 7% success rate.

Mr Dowden replied: "That number is just a reflection of the number of applicants who have been processed and have actually got their visa."

"So we have 300 on the road, I see..." Nick replied.

But Mr Dowden explained: "No, we have 300 who have applied for these visas. I believe the number is just over 20 who have actually received them and are on the road. I expect this number to increase over time."

Nick called out the minister, saying the success rate is "hopeless".

He said: "You'd get booted out of school for that, minister!"

This story is being updated

