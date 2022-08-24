'Her photo will haunt you forever': Olivia's family lash out at 'scum' gunman who left 'beautiful' girl, 9, dead

Olivia was shot dead in Liverpool on Monday night
Olivia was shot dead in Liverpool on Monday night. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The devastated family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have branded the gunman who killed her "scum" and said her picture "is going to haunt you for the rest of your days".

Writing on Facebook, the youngster's uncle Peter Korbel said his family would look at the picture of Olivia "with happiness and pride".

He said his niece was a "tiny cheeky little girl with the Korbel attitude thrown in".

"But to the scum that's done this... this picture is going to haunt you for the rest of your days," he said.

In an earlier post on Tuesday, Mr Korbel wrote: "I now understand [what] it is to feel empty inside and completely numb."

Olivia was shot on Monday night
Olivia was shot on Monday night. Picture: Social media

It emerged earlier today that convicted burglar Joseph Nee was the intended target of the shooting which left Olivia dead and her mother wounded.

Nee was chased into Olivia's home by a gunman wearing a black jacket, black peaked balaclava and black gloves. She was shot dead during the chase in Liverpool on Monday night, and her mother Cheryl was shot in the wrist.

Nee was taken to hospital by associates who left the dying girl behind.

He was then detained in hospital on Wednesday morning for breach of his existing licence conditions.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition. It is believed that Nee will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Meanwhile, the gunman remains at large.

Read more: Criminals urged to turn in killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after shooting that 'crossed every boundary'

Nee has spent significant time behind bars for serious crimes including burglary, theft and drugs offences.

He and two other men were jailed in 2018 after a 125mph police chase through Cheshire and Merseyside, according to the Liverpool Echo.

He was jailed for 45 months after admitting two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

In 2009, Nee was also jailed for six and a half years after being convicted of being part of a drugs gang, the Telegraph said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: "Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

"I would like to echo the words of our Chief Constable yesterday appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible.

"We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates.

"This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent.

"It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account.

"If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act."

Read more: Pictured: Convicted burglar, 35, who was the target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia, 9, dead

Speaking while on a "walkabout" at the scenes of three fatal shootings in Liverpool, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "People are understandably upset and nervous and this is why I want to provide some reassurance that we are doing everything we can to catch those responsible.

"Residents need to be able to go about their business and feel safe in their own homes.

"They feel frightened about what's happening but the feedback I have received is that they feel grateful for the additional support and resources we are providing, including a high visibility police presence, along with our colleagues at Liverpool Council and the Community Safety Partnership.

"People are angry this is happening in their communities, where some have lived for many years."

Locals left tributes to Olivia and her family down the street.
Locals left tributes to Olivia and her family down the street. Picture: Alamy

Olivia's death is one of three fatal shootings in the area in the space of a week and comes 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

Officers from Merseyside Police carried out a series of raids targeting gun crime in the city on Wednesday as tributes continued to pour in for the schoolgirl.

She had been at home with her two older siblings when her mum opened the door after hearing gunshots outside.

Ms Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while Olivia stood behind her.

Read more: Target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia Pratt-Korbel dead arrested as two sources 'name gunman'

Tributes have poured in for Olivia, including flowers and teddies have been left near the scene of the shooting.

The head at her school, St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School in Huyton, described her as "much loved", with "a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour and a bubbly personality".

Boris Johnson described her killing as an "unimaginable tragedy" and vowed to give Merseyside Police whatever it needed to find the gunman.

