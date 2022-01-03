'Our brightest star': Family pays tribute to teenager who died in NYE horror crash

Olivia was killed on New Year's Eve. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Will Taylor

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A teenage girl who was killed in a New Year's Eve car crash has been named as Olivia Kolek, whose family have described her as their "brightest star".

The 14-year-old was hit by a grey Mercedes while she was near Rowley Regis railway station in the West Midlands.

Paramedics rushed to help her but she was pronounced dead at 5.30pm on December 31, about 45 minutes after she was hit.

Police arrested the driver, a 39-year-old man, on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs. He stopped at the scene and has been released under investigation.

Olivia's family said in a statement released through West Midlands Police: "Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

"She had a lot of plans for so many things to do. She was the brightest star in our life.

"We ask that our privacy is respected at this time."

West Midlands Police are still appealing for witnesses and asked for anyone who saw what happened in the build up to the crash, or have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Use the force's live chat on its website, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, on FL_Collision_Invest@westmidlands.police.uk