Former police support officer accused of 'stabbing herself' in bid for compensation appears in court

By Flaminia Luck

A former Police Community Support Officer has been bailed after it was alleged she stabbed herself to seek compensation, claiming she had been attacked.

Olivia Morphew, 24, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning accused of perverting the course of justice, fraud and possession of a knife in a public place.

Wearing a jacket and a white shirt, Morphew, who worked as a PCSO in Elmbridge, Surrey, spoke to confirm her name and address.

Judge Paul Goldspring granted Morphew, of Cumberland Close, Hertford, unconditional bail and ordered her to appear at Southwark Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 9.

It follows an investigation into an incident in Esher, Surrey, in June 2022 when PCSO Morphew reported being stabbed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was alleged that she stabbed herself and submitted a compensation claim for her injuries.

The police watchdog said it began investigating following a referral from Surrey Police in July 2022.

Morphew resigned in September 2022 during the course of the IOPC investigations, the watchdog said.