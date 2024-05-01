Olivia Rodrigo concerts postponed in Manchester in ongoing fiasco for crisis-hit £365 million Co-op Live Arena

The Manchester shows from the GUTS World Tour have been postponed. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Manchester's new £365 million Co-op Live venue has announced two Olivia Rodrigo concerts meant to take place this week have been postponed.

The shows for the GUTS World Tour were due to take place on 3rd and 4th May but have been caught up in the new arena's ongoing fiasco.

On Wednesday, the arena cancelled its opening night for a third time and made the announcement minutes before the show was due to start with disappointed fans waiting outside.

The troubled venue has cancelled a string of events including shows by comedian Peter Kay and rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 3rd and 4th May are being postponed. Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase. — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 1, 2024

In a tweet, the venue said: "Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 3rd and 4th May are being postponed.

"Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase."

"We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many," they added.

The US singer opened the European section of her tour in Dublin on Tuesday.

Read more: Manchester's crisis-hit £365 million Co-op Live venue cancels another debut show AGAIN minutes before gig due to start

Olivia Rodrigo performing in Dublin. Picture: Getty

Rodrigo took to Instagram to share the update, adding there were plans to "reschedule" the show.

"hello! I've been having such a great time in Europe so far and I'm sooooo disappointed that we're unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues. we're doing our best to reschedule the show.

"you can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. more info will be sent directly to ticket holders. im so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon," she said.

The thhree-time Grammy winner toured across the US during March and April, and is due to perform at London's O2 arena on May 14, 15, 17 and 18.

Rodrigo shared the announcement with fans on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/OliviaRodrigo

The venue cancelled Wednesday's A Boogie Wit Da Hodie show after confirming there was a problem during the soundcheck.

A component of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system used to direct air had separated from the ductwork, and the installer, contractor and third-party inspector will now have to test each nozzle to confirm they are free from the defect, the Oak View Group confirmed.