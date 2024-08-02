Olympic chiefs issue strong statement after controversial boxing gender row

2 August 2024, 09:21

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended its decision to allow two boxers, who previously failed a gender test, to compete in Paris.





A row erupted on Thursday after Algeria's Imane Khelif, who was disqualified from last year's World Championships due to high testosterone levels defeated Angela Carini in just 46 seconds.

Carini took a heavy hit in the initial exchanges before returning to her corner to adjust her headgear. Shortly after, she chose to withdraw and was visibly upset as she declined to shake Khelif's hand.

Algeria's Imane Khelif after defeating Italy's Angela Carini
Algeria's Imane Khelif after defeating Italy's Angela Carini. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Italian boxer Angela Carini says 'I quit to save my life' after stopping Olympic bout 46 seconds in

Read More: JK Rowling slams 'bullying cheat' after Olympic boxer who previously failed gender test beats opponent in seconds

Like Khelif, Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, who was also disqualified from the New Delhi competition last year, is allowed to fight and will start her campaign on Friday.

In a statement, the IOC said: "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)."

The authority further clarified that "the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport," and confirmed that both athletes had previously competed in Tokyo.

"We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024," they added.

Former African champion Khelif participated as a lightweight boxer at the Tokyo Olympics but was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Ireland's Kellie Harrington.

Following yesterday's events, the Algerian Olympic Committee released a statement supporting Khelif.

It said: "Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics."

