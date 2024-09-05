Olympic marathon runner dies after being ‘set on fire' by boyfriend in horror petrol attack

Ugandan distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, received 75% burns after her partner poured petrol over her at home in Kenya. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Olympic athlete has died after reportedly being ‘set on fire' by her boyfriend at home in a horrific petrol attack.

Ugandan distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, received 75% burns after her partner doused the athlete in petrol at her home in Kenya.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, saw her boyfriend Dickson Ndiema arrested by police shortly after.

Rebecca Cheptegei, had competed at this year's 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing 44th in the marathon.

The athlete was reportedly attacked after coming home from church to her property in Kenya's western Trans Nzoia County.

Cheptegei was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city, western Kenya, where she was placed into intensive care after suffering severe burns to her face, according to medical staff.

A police investigation has now been launched, Kenyan authorities have confirmed.

World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Day 8. Picture: Getty

Kenyan hospital director, Dr Owen Menach, confirmed Cheptegei's death on Wednesday, noting that her organs had failed.

Speaking following the announcement, the Ugandan Athletics Federation posted: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence.

"As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace."

A local police report filed after the incident claims that during an argument, Marangach doused Cheptegei in petrol before setting her alight.

"The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house," local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom said.

"During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her."

The athlete was said to be assisted by neighbours following the horrific incident, which took place in her hometown of Endebess.

Cheptegei - who is from a region in the bordering Uganda - reportedly bought an area of land in Trans Nzoia County in order to move closer to athletic training facilities in Kenya.

Kenyan newspaper The Nation reported that police discovered a five-litre jerry can at the scene, alongside a bag and a burned phone.

Earlier this week, Rebecca's father, Joseph Cheptegei, alongside his other daughter Evalyne Chelagat, told media outside the hospital that the two were fighting over her land.

The incident is said to have taken place moments before the alleged attack took place.

It follows the death of Ugandan Olympic runner and steeplechaser Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found dead with stab wounds in 2023.