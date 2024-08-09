Olympic men's field hockey final ends in brawl after Dutch player 'shushes' the German keeper in shootout

The Olympic men's field hockey final ended in a scuffle after the Dutch winning goal scorer celebrated by 'shushing' in the German goalkeeper's face. Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

The Olympic men's field hockey final ended in a scuffle after the Dutch winning goal scorer celebrated by 'shushing' in the German goalkeeper's face.

The Netherlands beat Germany 3-1 in a shootout to secure the gold medal in Paris on Thursday.

Duco Telgenkamp, 22, took the winning penalty for the Netherlands but immediately celebrated by holding his index finger vertical in front of his mouth at the German keeper, Jean-Paul Danneberg.

The celebration incensed German forward Niklas Wellen who sprinted over to the Dutch celebrations to confront Telgenkamp.

Oranje player Floris Middendorp stepped forward to hold Wellen back from Telgenkamp who continued to taunt the German by sticking his tongue out.

Several other German players then joined the scuffle with the Dutch before being separated by officials.

It is thought Telgenkamp's celebration was a response to Danneberg's comments before the game that the Dutch were afraid of the German side.

Telgenkamp was booed twice as he collected his gold medal.

The celebration incensed German forward Niklas Wellen who sprinted over to the Dutch celebrations to confront Telgenkamp. Picture: Alamy

The Netherlands and Germany were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time, leading to a shoot-out.

Danneberg and his Dutch counterpart Pirmin Blaak both saved the first two penalties they faced.

Netherlands' Thierry Brinkman finally opened the scoring with a spinning backhand hit with his team's third penalty shot of the shootout.

Pirmin then pulled off another save with his pad hand before his teammate Thijs van Dam slotted the ball away, giving the Netherlands a commanding 2-0 lead.

Justus Weigand then put one away for Germany but it was too late as Telgenkamp scored to secure the gold for the Netherlands.

The gold is the Dutch men's third in Olympic field hockey since 1928 with the last won in Sydney 2000.