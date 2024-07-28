'Something we've dreamed about for a long time' Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen relish Olympic success

28 July 2024, 09:15 | Updated: 28 July 2024, 11:22

Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen won bronze in the synchronised diving
Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Team GB have had their best start to an Olympic Games in more than forty years - after two medals on the first day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Divers Scarlet Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper started things off with bronze in the three meter synchronised diving.

It was the first Olympic medal for Great Britain in women's diving for 64 years.

The pair finished behind winners China and second place USA.

They say it's made all of the sacrifices they've made worth it.

Yasmin told LBC's Charlotte Lynch it feels "really special and amazing".

Team GB's triumphant Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper speak to LBC

"When we saw the scoreboard come up and realised that we had a bronze medal, it was crazy to be honest.

"It's something we've dreamed about for a long-time now,

"As children, internally, it's something you want, you desire, you see all of those athletes out there doing and one day you hope it's you.

"And for us yesterday, that was that day."

Scarlett told LBC the preparation for the event was "pretty intense".

"It consumes both of our lives," she said, adding they train up to five hours a day.

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen of Team GB
Picture: Getty
Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen show off their bronze medals
Picture: Alamy

The father of Yasmin Harper previously said his daughter had struggled to balance her A-Levels with her sport.

Sean Harper told BBC News: "Her A-Levels, as you can imagine, were really difficult for her - she was trying to balance doing at least 24 to 30-hours of training every weekend and to do her A-Levels at the same time."

"She chose not to go to university so that she could fulfil her dream, and she also turned down an offer to go to America, so she has stuck by it; she's always wanted to represent her country at the Olympics," he added.

"During Covid as well, when our front lounge was turned into a little mini-gym, she's stuck by her dream, all the way through - she's always wanted to represent her country at this level - today is just an amazing amazing day for her."

Mr Harper added: "It's unbelievable, so good, the girls did really really well, so proud of them. It's really, really good I'm really pleased for the whole women's team."He also said the family were "incredibly proud of (Yasmin)."

He added they watched the competition with Scarlett Mew Jensen's family who "we're really good friends with."

Britain's Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper have won bronze in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving
Picture: Getty

Celine Dion kicked of the Olympic games in front thousands of soaking-wet Parisians on Friday - just hours after France's railways were attacked by arsonists.

There was no sign of the rain letting up all evening as scores of athletes waved their country's flags during a spectacular boat procession along the Seine.

It was one of the most unique opening ceremonies - the 33rd in history - and apart from the rain, it largely went off without a hitch.

But the day threatened to be overshadowed by a coordinated attack on the country’s high-speed rail network.Signalling cables were cut and set on fire, putting both police and the public on high alert before the highly-anticipated opening ceremony.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

