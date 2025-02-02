One dead and thousands forced to evacuate northwest Australia due to flooding

Residents filling sand bags at Lou Lister Park, Railway Estate in Townsville. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

One person has died, and thousands have been forced to evacuate, due to flash floods in northeast Australia.

Flash floods have hit northeast Australia since Friday, with thousands under evacuation orders.

Large parts of North Queensland have been affected, with the city of Townsville and the town of Ingham severely impacted.

More than 39 inches of rain have fallen since Friday, with the downpour set to continue until Monday.

Australian residents in low-lying towns, near coasts, have been told to evacuate immediately.

Weather experts believe these could be the worst floods in this region in more than 60 years.

The Strand foreshore, Townsville, Australia. Picture: Alamy

David Crisafuli, Queensland's Premier, confirmed that one person died in the Ingham flooding today, according to CNN.

Many road closures remain around the city following heavy rain in Townsville. Picture: Alamy

The woman drowned after a rescue boat that she was in capsized after hitting a tree, says Nine News.

The publication spoke to Queenland's Department of Environment, Science and Innovation, as they warned residents to be wary of wildlife.

They said to Nine News: “During flooding crocodiles can turn up in places they haven’t been seen before as they move about in search of calmer waters,

"Expect crocodiles in all north and far north Queensland waterways even if there is no warning sign.”

Townsville, home to nearly 200,000 people, was hit badly in flooding in 2019.