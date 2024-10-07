One dead and three injured after blast rips through block of flats in Scotland

7 October 2024, 05:55

Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape at the scene of a crime in the UK
Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape at the scene of a crime in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A huge explosion has ripped through a block of flats in Scotland, leaving one man dead and several others injured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fire and emergency crews were called to Alloa in Clackmannanshire at around 6pm on Sunday following reports of an explosion at a residential block of flats.

One man, who was inside the block when the explosion happened, was killed in the blast.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been formally identified.

The explosion, which took place in the Kellie Place block, left three other people injured.

The wounded were taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary for treatment to minor injuries, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Sergeant Neill Drummond said: "We are still working to establish the full circumstances of what happened at this property, however, we can confirm that one male has passed away.

"Our inquiries to confirm his identity and provide his next of kin with all the necessary support they may require are ongoing.

"We are grateful to the local community for their continued co-operation and support of our investigation, and we'll provide more information in due course."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and house fire on Kellie Place and "immediately mobilised a number of resources to the scene".

Read more: Israel launches airstrikes on Beirut after bombs in Gaza killed 19 inside mosque ahead of October 7 anniversary

Read more: Police launch hunt for sick vandal who damaged memorial to October 7 victims just days before anniversary

These included a specialist urban search and rescue team, a heavy rescue unit, one height appliance and four fire engines.

Emergency crews left the Kellie Place scene at around 10.15pm, a spokesman for the fire service said.

After the explosion, police and emergency crews implemented a number of road closures to allow room for the multi-agency response.

Alloa town centre in Clackmannanshire, Scotland, UK
Alloa town centre in Clackmannanshire, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

A number of road closures along the A907, B9096, Kellie Place and Tullibody Road were being lifted as the "major incident" was stood down just before midnight, Police Scotland said.

Further utilities work may be required, however, and could result in additional closures.

Alloa Town Hall has been opened as a respite centre for occupants of the other flats as gas and electrical work is undertaken.

Police Scotland said if they could not return to their homes, residents will be supported with alternative accommodation for the night.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The climbers alongside air force personnel

UK climber rescued after being stranded in Himalayas for three days

Israeli President marks a year 'since life came to a halt' as IDF releases footage of October 7 massacre

Israeli President marks a year 'since life came to a halt' as IDF releases harrowing footage of October 7 massacre

HMP Downview

Reformed ex-prisoner recalled to jail after missing probation appointment 20 years ago

Mideast War Anniversary Gaza Destruction

US spends record amount on military aid to Israel in last year

Hurricane Milton satellite image

Florida prepares for massive evacuation as hurricane approaches

People light candles in Tel Avia at a memorial for the victims of the October 7 Hamas cross-border attack

Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack

Pakistan Airport Explosion

China calls explosion at Karachi Airport a ‘terrorist attack’

Samoa New Zealand Navy Oil Spill

Samoa warns oil spill ‘highly probable’ after New Zealand navy ship sank

Tunisian President Kais Saied, centre, and his wife Ichraf Chebil Saied, leave a polling station

Tunisian president poised to win second term after crackdown on opposition

Christopher Ciccone (left) died on Sunday

Madonna's younger brother dead at 63 - weeks after star lost stepmother

Police have launched an appeal for a sick vandal who was filmed desecrating a memorial to the victims of the October 7 massacre - just days before the world marks the anniversary of the attack.

Police launch hunt for sick vandal who damaged memorial to October 7 victims just days before anniversary

Hamas's military has been defeated, Israel's army chief has said in a statement as IDF turns focus to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

IDF chief says Hamas is 'defeated' as Israel turns focus to Hezbollah after year of war in Gaza

Israel has intensified airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon as it is set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre which sparked the war in the Middle East that now threatens to spiral out of control.

Israel launches airstrikes on Beirut after bombs in Gaza kill 19 inside mosque ahead of October 7 anniversary

A Tunisian voter casts her ballot at a polling station

Tunisians vote in third presidential election since Arab Spring

Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon

Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon on eve of October 7 anniversary

Paramilitary soldiers stand near the site of an explosion outside Karachi Airport

Two dead and eight injured in massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer says that Brits must "stand with the Jewish community" as he reiterated calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon before world gets set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Starmer calls for Middle East ceasefire as world marks anniversary of October 7 massacre which sparked war
Boris Johnson says the Conservatives had an "outbreak of irrationality" when he was forced to quit as leader and Prime Minister.

Tories had 'outbreak of irrationality when they got rid of me as PM', Boris Johnson says

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on small boats on the day that four people, including a two-year-old boy, died in the strait.

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed Channel yesterday - as two-year-old boy and three adults dead in double tragedy
A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing Tropical Storm Milton off the coast of Mexico

Hurricane Milton grows stronger as it heads towards Florida

A close-up of Christopher Ciccone

Madonna’s younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, dies aged 63

An aerial view of the village of Donja Jablanica in Bosnia following a landslide

International rescuers arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides

Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor

'Dangerous' weather 'may impact Victoria Taylor search' after missing mum's cap and rucksack found by river
A damaged house behind fragments of a Russian military plane that was shot down on the outskirts of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Man dies as Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

Iain Dale questions the goverment's actions over their first 100 days

93 days in and the government already runs the risk of cementing their reputation as 'divided, incompetent and on the take'
The disgraced surgeon is in prison for undertaking 'unapproved' procedures on cancer patients

Disgraced breast surgeon jailed for ‘unnecessary’ procedures on over 1,000 patients to be stripped of £1m pension

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit