One dead and three injured after blast rips through block of flats in Scotland

A huge explosion has ripped through a block of flats in Scotland, leaving one man dead and several others injured.

Fire and emergency crews were called to Alloa in Clackmannanshire at around 6pm on Sunday following reports of an explosion at a residential block of flats.

One man, who was inside the block when the explosion happened, was killed in the blast.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been formally identified.

The explosion, which took place in the Kellie Place block, left three other people injured.

The wounded were taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary for treatment to minor injuries, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Sergeant Neill Drummond said: "We are still working to establish the full circumstances of what happened at this property, however, we can confirm that one male has passed away.

"Our inquiries to confirm his identity and provide his next of kin with all the necessary support they may require are ongoing.

"We are grateful to the local community for their continued co-operation and support of our investigation, and we'll provide more information in due course."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and house fire on Kellie Place and "immediately mobilised a number of resources to the scene".

These included a specialist urban search and rescue team, a heavy rescue unit, one height appliance and four fire engines.

Emergency crews left the Kellie Place scene at around 10.15pm, a spokesman for the fire service said.

After the explosion, police and emergency crews implemented a number of road closures to allow room for the multi-agency response.

A number of road closures along the A907, B9096, Kellie Place and Tullibody Road were being lifted as the "major incident" was stood down just before midnight, Police Scotland said.

Further utilities work may be required, however, and could result in additional closures.

Alloa Town Hall has been opened as a respite centre for occupants of the other flats as gas and electrical work is undertaken.

Police Scotland said if they could not return to their homes, residents will be supported with alternative accommodation for the night.