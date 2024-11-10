One dead and three injured following knife attack at south London market

One dead and three injured following stabbing at south London market. Picture: X @TortoraIsrael

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has died and three others have been injured following a stabbing at a south London market.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident took place shortly after 10.40am on Sunday as crowds gathered along East Street Market, close to Walworth Road, south London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they responded to calls after three people were attacked on Sunday, along the local market.

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews attended the scene to find three people with stab wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital.

One dead and three injured following stabbing at south London market. Picture: X @TortoraIsrael

The two injured individuals - a man and a woman - were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Read more: Driver left 'seriously injured' after car plunges into Dartmouth Harbour

Read more: Tributes paid to 'brave as they come' British volunteer, 22, killed in Ukraine

Police enquiries are under way to confirm the deceased man's identity and inform his family.

Commander Peter Stevens said: "Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family.

"My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured."He added the stabbing is not being treated as terrorism.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage. One man was rapidly arrested by officers responding to the incident. At present, although enquiries are ongoing, nobody else is sought."

Walworth Road runs from the Elephant and Castle junction to Burgess Park, London. Picture: Alamy

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism.

"Enquiries continue, led by dedicated detectives from Specialist Crime.

"I want to thank those people who have already shared their accounts of what they saw with police. I urge anyone with information or footage, or any witnesses yet to speak with police, to get in touch."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 10.39am to reports of a stabbing in East Street, SE17.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, members of our tactical response unit, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and London’s air ambulance."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting reference.2690/10nov. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.