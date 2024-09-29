One dead and two injured in triple Clapham stabbing

A London ambulance (file). Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Clapham at around 4am on Sunday after reports of a large group fighting with knives.

One man in his 20s died on the scene, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Another victim was rushed from Wandsworth Road to a nearby hospital.

Two other victims - both also aged in their 20s - have been taken to hospital for treatment.

One victim’s injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, authorities are waiting for an update on the second injured person.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4:07am today (Sunday, September 29) to reports of a stabbing incident in Wandsworth Road.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance.

"Our crews treated three people at the scene. Sadly, despite the best effort of emergency services, one person died at the scene. One person was conveyed to a major trauma centre and another was conveyed to hospital."

A Met spokesperson has called for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them immediately.

A statement read: “At this early stage, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1169/29SEP.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.”

A crime scene was put in place following the incident.

Wandsworth Road remains closed between Queenstown Road and Lambourn Road.

This is a breaking story, more follows...