One dead and another injured after double stabbing in east London

The stabbing took place in Hackney, east London. Picture: Twitter/@PieriKaine

By Kieran Kelly

A man has died and another is in hospital after they were stabbed in east London in the early hours of Saturday morning, police have said.

Officers rushed to a hospital in east London in the early hours of this morning where two men had turned up with knife wounds.

One man, 26, died from his injuries, while the condition of the second man, 24, is unknown. Police believed they were stabbed in the area of White Post Lane, Hackney Wick.

The stabbing took place in the area of White Post Lane in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google Maps

The family of the 26-year-old has been informed of his death, and formal identification will take place along with a post-mortem examination.

Police have not made any arrests and are appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation led by detectives from the Specialist Crime unit.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting ref 1222/11feb, or Crimestoppers to get in touch anonymously.

Just arrived to set up and #HackneyWick is a Murder Scene - Police officer told me it will be closed all day so unfortunately we will NOT BE OPENING ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/iLfSPH63vo — mark gevaux (@theribman) February 11, 2023

It comes after a man in his 50s died after being stabbed in a separate incident in south London, also in the early hours of this morning.

A police statement said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 1.30am on Saturday February 11 to a critically injured man at a flat in Hicken Road, SW2.

"The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to a London hospital suffering stab injuries. Despite the efforts of medics, he died a short time later.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed that the number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest in 76 years.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18% rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218, in the 12 months to March 2022.